Houthi, militia violations ‘exceeded 75,380 in six months’

CAIRO: Houthi and Saleh-aligned militia in Yemen perpetrated 75,382 violations against civilians and public properties in the first half of 2016, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Saudi Embassy in Cairo.

The violations included murder, injury, kidnapping, arrest, assaulting public and private property, collective punishment and recruiting children, the statement said.

During a truce that began in April and later ended, 12,704 violations were registered, the statement said.

Between 2014 and 2015, there were 257 cases of violations against media outlets, targeting 86 websites, as well as kidnapping 91 academics, the statement on the Houthis’ breach of international laws and treaties added.

There were 262 arrests of soldiers while 1,302 people were detained due to their political affiliations, the statement said. There were 2,706 cases of forced disappearances, and 32 people under house arrest in Sanaa.

The statement reiterated Saudi Arabia’s abidance by the UN Security Council Resolution 2216 with regard to the cease-fire in Yemen and allowing the humanitarian aide to besieged areas.

The statement explained that on Oct. 20, the Kingdom’s foreign minister stressed that Saudi Arabia supports the call by the Yemeni government to stop the acts of violence, but reiterated the Kingdom’s right to defend itself.