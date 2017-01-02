  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis and expats greet 2017 with hope and optimism

Saudi Arabia

Saudis and expats greet 2017 with hope and optimism

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

RIYADH: A cross section of Saudis and expatriates said here Sunday that they are entering 2017 with hope of better opportunities rather than fear and despondency.
They expressed confidence that the New Year will be one of peace, security and economic growth for the whole Middle East region after several years of conflict, strife, sectarian tension and hardship.
“The conflicts in the Middle East region continued to proliferate last year, but many of these problems are at least being addressed more seriously now than ever before,” said Adel H. Al-Saif, a political analyst.
He called on the international stakeholders to sit together and intensify efforts to solve the issues confronted in the region, especially in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq.
“The civil wars and militancy witnessed by several countries in the Middle East must end for the sake of peace and prosperity for future,” Al-Saif said.
Hisham Mazrui, a faculty member of the Riyadh-based King Saud University (KSU), said war was having a much wider impact on the region.
“The conflicts in the Middle East (are) directly affecting the Gulf states including the Kingdom, and they are affecting even the world at large indirectly,” he said.
“The major powers including the permanent members of the UN Security Council will find themselves under pressure to resolve the regional conflicts and their implications.”
Mazrui added that the problems have compounded further, affecting the economic wellbeing of the people and the governments.
“I am hopeful that 2017 will be a year of peace,” he added.
Referring to the regional issues, Mazrui said: “The Israel-Palestine peace
process must be a high priority together with concerted action to combat terrorism and address the humanitarian issues in the Arab world.”
Saudi Arabia, he said, is “on the forefront of all efforts that have been directed to find amicable and acceptable solutions to the conflicts.”
On economic front, a local banker said that “the situation in the Gulf region is better,” while referring to the recently approved state budget of the Kingdom. He said that Saudi Arabia had successfully cut its state budget deficit and will increase government spending in 2017 to boost economic growth. The deficit shrank to SR297 billion ($79 billion) in 2016.
The financial challenges for Saudi Arabia stem largely from the fall in the global price of oil over the past two-and-a-half years, he added. Moreover, the value-added tax (VAT) provision confirmed in the Saudi budget for 2017 is likely to have a substantial impact, he noted. Gulf countries are expected to implement VAT system by the beginning of 2018, and it will apply to all stages of production of goods and services. The revenue generated from VAT is expected to amount to SR25-30 billion, which will contribute toward bridging the budget deficit.
Referring to life and expenditure in Saudi Arabia, Safder Parvez, branch manager of Danube company, said that he has several New Year resolutions.
“Hope for New Year has always been high,” he said.
“Personally, I am comfortable so long as I manage my expenses… I just want to be healthy and hope that everything works out… I will neither fight with anyone nor anger anybody,” said Parvez, explaining his resolutions.
Madiha N. Jameel, a Pakistani housewife, advised to keep hopes high in the New Year, no matter how distraught one might currently be feeling.
“I am happy in Saudi Arabia,” she said with a note of optimism. She said however that the passing of a year and beginning of another always reminds us that “we are getting older, and that the clock never stops ticking.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Houthi, militia violations ‘exceeded 75,380 in six months’

CAIRO Houthi and Saleh aligned militia in Yemen perpetrated 75 382 violations against civilians...

3 held in Qatif judge kidnap case

JEDDAH Saudi police have arrested three people over the kidnapping of a judge in Qatif...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar on Rabie Al Thani 3 1436 King Salman...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has...

Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

King Salman: A timeline of his second year in office

Jan 18 King Salman meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discusses key bilateral...

Egyptian father thanks King Salman for decision to aid conjoined twins

JEDDAH Islam Saqr Ramadan father of Egyptian conjoined twins Mina and Mai said the decision by...

Homemade products of Saudi women impress ambassadors’ wives

RIYADH The wives of several ambassadors to the Kingdom have hailed the Producers 4 exhibition as...

Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross emphasize protection of civilians

JEDDAH The executive committee of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent will hold an...

Saudi police arrest 6 in ATM fraud case

JEDDAH Six people have been arrested as part of an investigation into ATM fraud Makkah police...

Ancient mountain inscriptions fascinate visitors to Al-Qassim region

AL RASS Some ancient mountain inscriptions in Saudi Arabia s Al Qassim region are proving a...

UN expert to visit KSA to study efforts to fight poverty

RIYADH A senior UN official is to visit Saudi Arabia to study the government s efforts to...

Saudi residents welcome cease-fire in Syria

RIYADH Residents of Saudi Arabia quizzed by Arab News have welcomed the Syria cease fire brokered...

SCTNH probes attack on heritage site

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is investigating an incident...

Jeddah symposium on ophthalmology begins Wednesday

JEDDAH The third International Red Sea Ophthalmology Symposium is set to begin on Jan 4 in Jeddah...

King Salman’s reign ‘a paradigm shift in governance’

RIYADH Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said that the Kingdom experienced a paradigm shift...

Around Arab News

Hundreds of migrants try to storm border into Spain’s enclave of Ceuta

MADRID Spain At least 800 sub Saharan African migrants tried to cross into Spain s North African...

Cologne police detain 100s of ‘African’ men over New Year

BERLIN Police in Cologne say they ve detained hundreds of men seemingly of African descent as...

Top Gulf business predictions as we dive into 2017

It is that time of year when I either look like the wisest man in the world or make a complete...

Saudis and expats greet 2017 with hope and optimism

RIYADH A cross section of Saudis and expatriates said here Sunday that they are entering 2017...

Houthi, militia violations ‘exceeded 75,380 in six months’

CAIRO Houthi and Saleh aligned militia in Yemen perpetrated 75 382 violations against civilians...

Arab nationals confirmed among dead in Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL Turkey More than a dozen Arab nationals were among the dead after a bloody terror attack...

Computers not safe, says Trump

PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump says that no computer is safe when it comes to...

3 held in Qatif judge kidnap case

JEDDAH Saudi police have arrested three people over the kidnapping of a judge in Qatif...

Daesh attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven

BAGHDAD MOSUL Daesh attacked an Iraqi police checkpoint near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday...

Frightened civilians flee as Iraq forces battle Daesh in Mosul

MOSUL Frightened Iraqi civilians hurry down a muddy street in Mosul as gunshots echo through the...

‘Bad Boys of Brexit’ headed for screen

LONDON Three film production companies including Netflix are interested in making a warts and all...

Gambia leader accuses West African bloc of declaring war

BANJUL Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh accused West African regional body ECOWAS of declaring war...

Burundi minister shot dead in capital

NAIROBI A gunman killed Burundi s environment and water minister early on Sunday police said the...

The real heroes of our age

I usually enjoy getting responses to my articles Most people who take the trouble to write are...

Hopefully 2017 will be a better year

The first day of the New Year was not expected to be different from any other day in 2016...

The next migrant wave

Imagine that you are a farmer Your crops are withering as weather patterns become more volatile...