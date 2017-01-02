  • Search form

  Asir education department ranked third in math contest

Saudi Arabia

Asir education department ranked third in math contest

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

RIYADH: The General Department of Education in Asir region placed third in the Mental Math Championship held recently in South Korea.
The performance of the department was said to be a reflection of education standards in local schools.
Student Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al-Asmari placed third last year when he competed in a championship in the United States, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.
“I am proud of the achievement chalked up by the General Department of Education in Asir through Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al-Asmari,” said Fahad Al-Harbi, president of Saudi Academy for Civil Aviation (SACA).
He added that he would not be surprised if Al-Asmari won again and brought more honors to the Kingdom. Al-Asmari won for the second consecutive time and achieved the same rank last year in the championship in the United States.
Al Harbi added that more efforts should be exerted by concerned authorities to motivate other Saudi youth to excel in various fields by giving them the necessary support and encouragement.
“I believe that there are thousands more… gifted Saudi students out there who would scale great heights if given the necessary guidance,” said Al-Harbi.

