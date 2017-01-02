Chinese minister expresses admiration for ‘Roads of Arabia’

BEIJING: Chinese Tourism Minister Li Jinzao and his wife on Friday visited the “Roads of Arabia” exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing at the invitation of Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

The minister viewed all the pieces on display at the exhibition.

The Chinese minister expressed his admiration for the well-organized exhibition and its comprehensiveness, and the message it conveys of the Arabian Peninsula to the world. He said the exhibition will go a long way in making the Chinese understand the depth of the civilization of Saudi Arabia, which to the Chinese is known more as an economic and political power.

The minister and his entourage were received by Saudi Ambassador to China Turki Al-Madi.

Prince Sultan opened the “Roads of Arabia” exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday. The exhibition includes 446 archaeological pieces illustrating the depth of the Arab civilization and its history of more than 1 million years.

Beijing is the first stop of the exhibition’s Asian tour. The exhibition has been displayed in four European countries, and five cities in the United States, in addition to being held locally at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran.