  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Daughter of South Korean leader’s friend arrested in Denmark amid graft probe

World

Daughter of South Korean leader’s friend arrested in Denmark amid graft probe

Reuters |

South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, then known as Chung Yoo-yeon, is pictured after winning the equestrian Dressage Team competition during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon on Sept. 20, 2014. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo)

SEOUL, South Korea: Danish police have arrested the daughter of South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s friend, Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of an influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed her presidency, police and prosecutors said on Monday.
South Korean authorities had been seeking the arrest of Choi’s daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, for her ties to the scandal, which has paralyzed Park’s government and drawn hundreds of thousands of protesters onto the streets of Seoul for weeks.
Park, 64, could become South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced to leave office early after parliament voted to impeach her on Dec. 9. That decision must be confirmed or overturned by the Constitutional Court.
Chung, an equestrian rider who trained in Germany, was arrested for staying illegally in the northern Danish city of Aalborg, South Korean police said. Her arrest was first reported by South Korean broadcaster JTBC.
A source in the special prosecutors’ office in Seoul, who declined to be identified, said they would work with European authorities to extradite Chung, which they expect to be done in one or two weeks.
South Korean police said in a statement their Danish counterparts had told them they have four people in custody, including Chung and a child born in 2015. The relationship between Chung and the child was not immediately clear.
Lee Kyung-jae, a lawyer representing Choi and Chung, told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency: “When Chung Yoo-ra returns I will ensure that she fully cooperates with the special prosecution’s investigation.”
Chung faces several charges in South Korea, where authorities have been working to invalidate her passport. They had asked German prosecutors for information about her whereabouts and financial assets.
Chung won a gold medal in the group dressage equestrian event at the 2014 Asian Games.
She became a figure of public ire in South Korea last year after it emerged that she had received special treatment from the prestigious Ewha Womans University, where her admission was subsequently canceled.
News of Chung’s arrest came a day after Park broke a month-long silence over her alleged role in the corruption scandal, publicly denying charges of wrongdoing and describing the accusations against her as fabricated and false. (Reporting by Christine Kim)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Hundreds of migrants try to storm border into Spain’s enclave of Ceuta

MADRID Spain At least 800 sub Saharan African migrants tried to cross into Spain s North African...

Cologne police detain 100s of ‘African’ men over New Year

BERLIN Police in Cologne say they ve detained hundreds of men seemingly of African descent as...

Computers not safe, says Trump

PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump says that no computer is safe when it comes to...

‘Bad Boys of Brexit’ headed for screen

LONDON Three film production companies including Netflix are interested in making a warts and all...

Gambia leader accuses West African bloc of declaring war

BANJUL Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh accused West African regional body ECOWAS of declaring war...

Burundi minister shot dead in capital

NAIROBI A gunman killed Burundi s environment and water minister early on Sunday police said the...

S. Korean president denies wrongdoing in scandal

SEOUL South Korea s impeached President Park Geun hye on Sunday broke a month long silence over...

Bangladesh ruling party lawmaker shot dead

NEW DELHI A lawmaker from Bangladesh s ruling party has been shot dead by masked men in northern...

Head of Indian state bids to wrest party from father

NEW DELHI The chief minister of India s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh tried Sunday to...

Nigerian ex-militants say lost confidence in Buhari

YENAGOA A group of former Nigerian militants said on Sunday it had lost confidence in the...

Minister sees threat of Daesh chemical attack in UK

LONDON Daesh militants have aspirations to launch mass casualty chemical attacks on targets in...

Philippines says ‘fear of Duterte’ lessens New Year injuries

MANILA Fears that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would harshly punish revellers who...

Shooter kills 11, himself in Brazil New Year’s party rampage

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil A gunman stormed a house party and killed 11 people including his former...

US must stand up to Putin 'to stop aggression', says McCain

TBILISI KIEV Republican Senator John McCain said on Sunday the United States could only improve...

Britain’s May calls for unity in 2017 after divisive Brexit vote

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged in a New Year message on Sunday to seek a...

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

JAKARTA Twenty three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday after a fire ripped through...

Around Arab News

Daughter of South Korean leader’s friend arrested in Denmark amid graft probe

SEOUL South Korea Danish police have arrested the daughter of South Korean President Park Geun...

Hundreds of migrants try to storm border into Spain’s enclave of Ceuta

MADRID Spain At least 800 sub Saharan African migrants tried to cross into Spain s North African...

Cologne police detain 100s of ‘African’ men over New Year

BERLIN Police in Cologne say they ve detained hundreds of men seemingly of African descent as...

Top Gulf business predictions as we dive into 2017

It is that time of year when I either look like the wisest man in the world or make a complete...

As ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’, Abha to bring investment opportunities

ABHA Abha s status as Capital of Arab Tourism for 2017 will bring dozens of investment...

Chinese minister expresses admiration for ‘Roads of Arabia’

BEIJING Chinese Tourism Minister Li Jinzao and his wife on Friday visited the Roads of Arabia...

Asir education department ranked third in math contest

RIYADH The General Department of Education in Asir region placed third in the Mental Math...

Saudis and expats greet 2017 with hope and optimism

RIYADH A cross section of Saudis and expatriates said here Sunday that they are entering 2017...

Houthi, militia violations ‘exceeded 75,380 in six months’

CAIRO Houthi and Saleh aligned militia in Yemen perpetrated 75 382 violations against civilians...

Arab nationals confirmed among dead in Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL Turkey More than a dozen Arab nationals were among the dead after a bloody terror attack...

Computers not safe, says Trump

PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump says that no computer is safe when it comes to...

3 held in Qatif judge kidnap case

JEDDAH Saudi police have arrested three people over the kidnapping of a judge in Qatif...

Daesh attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven

BAGHDAD MOSUL Daesh attacked an Iraqi police checkpoint near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday...

Frightened civilians flee as Iraq forces battle Daesh in Mosul

MOSUL Frightened Iraqi civilians hurry down a muddy street in Mosul as gunshots echo through the...

‘Bad Boys of Brexit’ headed for screen

LONDON Three film production companies including Netflix are interested in making a warts and all...

Gambia leader accuses West African bloc of declaring war

BANJUL Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh accused West African regional body ECOWAS of declaring war...