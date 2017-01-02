  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • France calls on Russia to respect truce in Syria

World

France calls on Russia to respect truce in Syria

Reuters |

Bernard Cazeneuve. (REUTERS)

PARIS: France on Monday called on Russia to stop military action in Syria and respect a fragile cease-fire brokered by Moscow and Turkey seeking to end nearly six years of war. 
“We resolutely condemn everything Russia could do in Syria that would contribute to a continuation of fighting,” Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on France Inter radio.
The truce deal, which was welcomed unanimously by the United Nations Security Council, has been repeatedly violated since it began, with warring sides trading the blame.
Rebels on Saturday warned they would abandon the truce if the government side continued to violate it, asking the Russians, who support Bashar Assad, to rein in army and militia attacks in the valley by 8:00 p.m.
“We hope talks between separate Syrian forces will continue so the cease-fire can hold,” Cazeneuve said.
“We ask the Russians to stop taking part in military operations which are deadly operations,” he added, without specifying which actions in particular he was referring to.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

At least 60 killed in Brazil prison riot

RIO DE JANEIRO At least 60 people were killed in a prison riot in Brazil s Amazon region when...

Germany arrests Syrian over alleged car bomb plot

BERLIN German authorities said Monday that police had arrested a Syrian man who had allegedly...

Britain’s Labour leader could quit before next election -union boss

LONDON The leader of Britain s opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn could step down before the...

China considering strong measures to contain Taiwan — sources

BEIJING China s military has become alarmed by what it sees as US President elect Donald Trump s...

Daughter of South Korean leader’s friend arrested in Denmark amid graft probe

SEOUL South Korea Danish police have arrested the daughter of South Korean President Park Geun...

Hundreds of migrants try to storm border into Spain’s enclave of Ceuta

MADRID Spain At least 800 sub Saharan African migrants tried to cross into Spain s North African...

Cologne police detain 100s of ‘African’ men over New Year

BERLIN Police in Cologne say they ve detained hundreds of men seemingly of African descent as...

Computers not safe, says Trump

PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump says that no computer is safe when it comes to...

‘Bad Boys of Brexit’ headed for screen

LONDON Three film production companies including Netflix are interested in making a warts and all...

Gambia leader accuses West African bloc of declaring war

BANJUL Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh accused West African regional body ECOWAS of declaring war...

Burundi minister shot dead in capital

NAIROBI A gunman killed Burundi s environment and water minister early on Sunday police said the...

S. Korean president denies wrongdoing in scandal

SEOUL South Korea s impeached President Park Geun hye on Sunday broke a month long silence over...

Bangladesh ruling party lawmaker shot dead

NEW DELHI A lawmaker from Bangladesh s ruling party has been shot dead by masked men in northern...

Head of Indian state bids to wrest party from father

NEW DELHI The chief minister of India s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh tried Sunday to...

Nigerian ex-militants say lost confidence in Buhari

YENAGOA A group of former Nigerian militants said on Sunday it had lost confidence in the...

Minister sees threat of Daesh chemical attack in UK

LONDON Daesh militants have aspirations to launch mass casualty chemical attacks on targets in...

Around Arab News

Egyptian judge facing corruption charge hangs himself

CAIRO A senior Egyptian judge arrested on corruption charges was found dead in his cell on Monday...

After half century, Volvo overtaken in Sweden

STOCKHOLM Sweden For the first time in more than half a century Sweden s best selling car of the...

At least 60 killed in Brazil prison riot

RIO DE JANEIRO At least 60 people were killed in a prison riot in Brazil s Amazon region when...

Turkey vows to press on with Syria operation despite Istanbul attack

ANKARA Turkey will press on with its military operation in Syria despite the deadly attack on an...

Misbah to captain Pakistan in Sydney

SYDNEY Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq said Monday he will lead the side in the third Test against...

Germany arrests Syrian over alleged car bomb plot

BERLIN German authorities said Monday that police had arrested a Syrian man who had allegedly...

Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai to join SIPG

SHANGHAI Brazilian midfielder Oscar landed in Shanghai on Monday where the 25 year old was set to...

Ferrer beats Tomic to dash local hopes at Brisbane

BRISBANE Former world No 3 David Ferrer dashed local hopes when he downed Australia s Bernard...

Federer returns in style to beat Evans at Hopman

PERTH An emotional Roger Federer made an impressive comeback to tennis on Monday with an easy win...

Aussie Price gets Dakar action under way

ASUNCION Australian KTM rider and defending champion Toby Price got the 2017 Dakar Rally under...

India's top court sacks BCCI chief

NEW DELHI Judges ordered the dismissal Monday of the Indian cricket board s president over the...

Plans unveiled for ‘Dubai Harbour’, the Mideast’s largest marina

DUBAI Plans for the Middle East s largest marina were unveiled on Monday part of a 20 million...

Daesh claims responsibility for Istanbul attack

CAIRO ISTANBUL Daesh claimed responsibility on Monday for a New Year s Day mass shooting in a...

Daesh kills 24 in Baghdad car bombing, cuts road to Mosul

BAGHDAD TIKRIT Iraq A Daeshcar bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad s sprawling Sadr...

Israeli police to question Netanyahu over alleged gifts

JERUSALEM Police are expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his official...

Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

LONDON Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above 1 000 for the first time...