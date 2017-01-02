  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

Business & Economy

Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins are seen in an illustration picture. (REUTERS)

LONDON: Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above $1,000 for the first time in three years late on Sunday, having outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with a 125 percent climb in 2016.
Bitcoin — a web-based “cryptocurrency” that has no central authority, relying instead on thousands of computers across the world that validate transactions and add new bitcoins to the system — jumped 2.5 percent to $1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since December 2013.
Though the digital currency has historically been highly volatile — a tenfold increase in its value in two months in late 2013 took it to above $1,100, before a hack on the Tokyo-based Mt. Gox exchange saw it plunge to under $400 in the following weeks — it has in the past two years been more stable.
Its biggest daily moves in 2016 were around 10 percent, still very volatile compared with fiat currencies, but markedly lower than the trading of 2013, which saw daily price swings of as much as 40 percent.
Bitcoin may have been boosted in the past year by increased demand in China on the back of a 7 percent annual fall in the value of the yuan in 2016, the Chinese currency’s weakest showing in over 20 years. Data shows most bitcoin trading is done in China.
Bitcoin is used to move money across the globe quickly and anonymously and does not fall under the purview of any authority, making it attractive to those wanting to get around capital controls, such as China’s.
It is also may appeal to those worried about a lack of supply of cash, such as in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed high-denomination bank notes from circulation in November.
“The growing war on cash, and capital controls, is making bitcoin look like a viable, if high risk, alternative,” said Paul Gordon, a board member of the UK Digital Currency Association and co-founder of Quantave, a firm seeking to make it easier for institutional investors to access digital currency exchanges.
Though bitcoin is still some way off the all-time high of $1,163 that it reached on the Bitstamp exchange in late 2013, there are now more bitcoins in circulation — 12.5 are added to the system every 10 minutes. Its total worth is at a record-high above $16 billion, putting its value at around the same as that of an average FTSE 100 company.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

After half century, Volvo overtaken in Sweden

STOCKHOLM Sweden For the first time in more than half a century Sweden s best selling car of the...

Plans unveiled for ‘Dubai Harbour’, the Mideast’s largest marina

DUBAI Plans for the Middle East s largest marina were unveiled on Monday part of a 20 million...

Apple partner Wistron seeks to expand India smartphone parts plant -govt official

MUMBAI Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp which counts Apple Inc among its customers has...

Samsung Elec to reveal Galaxy Note 7 probe results this month

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce this month the results of an investigation into...

Al-Talayi-Bridgestone backs Al-Ittihad FC

Al Talayi Company the sole agent of Bridgestone products in Saudi Arabia for 60 years and a...

Dubai Silicon Oasis evaluates emergency readiness

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority DSOA the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis DSO the integrated...

TBY and British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan sign MoU

The Business Year TBY and the British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum...

2016 First Edition awards honor creative talent

Five creative youngsters have come out tops in the 2016 First Edition awards a Community Jameel...

Hubble Connected to showcase integration of breakthrough technologies at CES

Hubble Connected the cloud based platform from Binatone for the Emotional Home is announcing...

Tadawul index up 0.4 percent

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s stock market rose on Sunday with much activity focusing on second and third...

China to tighten controls to curb capital flight

BEIJING China will further tighten controls on individuals foreign currency purchases to try to...

Long gas lines, price hike mar holiday season in Mexico

MEXICO CITY The holiday season has been a little less merry for car owners in Mexico as gasoline...

Afghans struggle to supplant poppies with fruit crops

KABUL Frosty relations between Kabul and Islamabad have put a brake on Afghanistan s ambitious...

‘Spanish economy may have beaten 3.2 percent goal in 2016’

MADRID Spain s economic growth may have exceeded the 3 2 percent pace officially projected by the...

US scrambles to clear egg exports to bird flu-hit Korea

CHICAGO US officials are urgently seeking an agreement with South Korea that would allow imports...

French workers win ‘right to disconnect’

PARIS French companies will be required to guarantee a right to disconnect to their employees...

Around Arab News

Hollande says Mosul battle could be won ‘before summer’

IRBIL Iraq The battle to retake Mosul from the Daesh group could be won in the spring of 2017...

Elgar slams career-best 129, guides South Africa to safety

CAPE TOWN Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit a career best century to guide South Africa out of...

60 inmates killed, many beheaded, in Brazil riot

RIO DE JANEIRO Rioting inmates in Brazil decapitated and brutally assaulted their rivals killing...

Al-Attiyah blazes to victory as Dakar kicks off

ASUNCION Qatari two time winner Nasser Al Attiyah overcame a fire in his Toyota to win a dramatic...

Djokovic survives scare in season opener in Doha

DOHA Novak Djokovic battled back from 5 1 down against the world number 63 Jan Lennard Struff to...

Egyptian judge facing corruption charge hangs himself

CAIRO A senior Egyptian judge arrested on corruption charges was found dead in his cell on Monday...

After half century, Volvo overtaken in Sweden

STOCKHOLM Sweden For the first time in more than half a century Sweden s best selling car of the...

Turkey vows to press on with Syria operation despite Istanbul attack

ANKARA Turkey will press on with its military operation in Syria despite the deadly attack on an...

Misbah to captain Pakistan in Sydney

SYDNEY Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq said Monday he will lead the side in the third Test against...

Germany arrests Syrian over alleged car bomb plot

BERLIN German authorities said Monday that police had arrested a Syrian man who had allegedly...

Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai to join SIPG

SHANGHAI Brazilian midfielder Oscar landed in Shanghai on Monday where the 25 year old was set to...

Ferrer beats Tomic to dash local hopes at Brisbane

BRISBANE Former world No 3 David Ferrer dashed local hopes when he downed Australia s Bernard...

Federer returns in style to beat Evans at Hopman

PERTH An emotional Roger Federer made an impressive comeback to tennis on Monday with an easy win...

Aussie Price gets Dakar action under way

ASUNCION Australian KTM rider and defending champion Toby Price got the 2017 Dakar Rally under...

India's top court sacks BCCI chief

NEW DELHI Judges ordered the dismissal Monday of the Indian cricket board s president over the...

Plans unveiled for ‘Dubai Harbour’, the Mideast’s largest marina

DUBAI Plans for the Middle East s largest marina were unveiled on Monday part of a 20 million...