  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai to join SIPG

Sports

Record signing Oscar lands in Shanghai to join SIPG

AFP |

Brazilian Oscar signs autographs for Shanghai SIPG fans as he arrives at Shanghai airport on Monday. (AFP)

SHANGHAI: Brazilian midfielder Oscar landed in Shanghai on Monday where the 25-year-old was set to smash the Asian transfer record with a reported 60 million euros ($63 million) deal with Shanghai SIPG.
Dozens of supporters chanting club songs swarmed the former Chelsea player at the city’s Pudong airport.
Oscar’s arrival in the Chinese Super League comes ahead of that of Argentina’s former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez, who signed for Shanghai Shenhua in another big-money deal last week.
Tevez’s transfer fee was 10.5 million euros, according to the website transfermarkt.com, which tracks dealings in the sport, though the reported two-year contract of 38 million euros per season ($40 million) makes him the world’s highest salaried footballer.
SIPG’s general manager on Monday dismissed concerns raised by state media of a market bubble in the super-rich Chinese league, arguing prices have to be higher to attract players away from big European leagues.
“The league is developing so of course it will go through many different stages,” Sui Guoyang said, after escorting Oscar through a media scrum.
“I believe that from now on the Chinese Super League will become healthier and more normal,” he added.
Some fans put it more bluntly.
“In the end if you do not pay the money then nobody would be willing to come over here,” said SIPG supporter Zou Jiahuo.
Oscar will join fellow Brazilian player Hulk who joined SIPG for a reported 55 million euros in July 2016.
The pair will be coached by former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Defoe punishes Liverpool; Man Utd sinks Hammers

LONDON Jermain Defoe scored two penalties as third bottom Sunderland prevented Liverpool from...

Terminally ill Sunderland fan, 5, wins goal of the month

LONDON A five year old Sunderland fan who has terminal cancer was adjudged joint winner of the...

Hawks edge Spurs in OT

ATLANTA Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer finally has his first win over Gregg Popovich his longtime...

Packers top Lions to capture NFC North title

DETROIT Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half lifting the...

Matthews leads Maple Leafs to thrilling win over Detroit

DETROIT Auston Matthews put on a show for streaking Toronto in his first outdoor game Matthews...

IOC refuses to lift Kuwait sports ban

LAUSANNE The International Olympic Committee IOC has rejected a call by the Kuwaiti government to...

Chargers dump McCoy as coach; 49ers ax GM

LOS ANGELES Mike McCoy was fired as coach of the NFL s San Diego Chargers the club announcing...

Elgar slams career-best 129, guides South Africa to safety

CAPE TOWN Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit a career best century to guide South Africa out of...

Al-Attiyah blazes to victory as Dakar kicks off

ASUNCION Qatari two time winner Nasser Al Attiyah overcame a fire in his Toyota to win a dramatic...

Djokovic survives scare in season opener in Doha

DOHA Novak Djokovic battled back from 5 1 down against the world number 63 Jan Lennard Struff to...

Misbah to captain Pakistan in Sydney

SYDNEY Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq said Monday he will lead the side in the third Test against...

Ferrer beats Tomic to dash local hopes at Brisbane

BRISBANE Former world No 3 David Ferrer dashed local hopes when he downed Australia s Bernard...

Federer returns in style to beat Evans at Hopman

PERTH An emotional Roger Federer made an impressive comeback to tennis on Monday with an easy win...

Aussie Price gets Dakar action under way

ASUNCION Australian KTM rider and defending champion Toby Price got the 2017 Dakar Rally under...

India's top court sacks BCCI chief

NEW DELHI Judges ordered the dismissal Monday of the Indian cricket board s president over the...

Guardiola primes Man City for top-four scrap

LIVERPOOL Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged his team face a battle just to...

Around Arab News

Syrian opposition announce freeze of talks about peace negotiations

BEIRUT About 10 Syrian opposition groups announced Monday they were suspending talks about...

188 civilians slain in US-led strikes

WASHINGTON At least 188 civilians have been killed in US led strikes against Daesh targets in...

American general sees terrorists’ capability waning in east Mosul

IRBIL The declining effectiveness of Daesh attacks against Iraqi forces in eastern Mosul suggests...

Libya deputy PM quits, saying he has ‘failed’

TRIPOLI One of three deputy premiers in Libya s UN backed Government of National Accord GNA...

As lights go out at As-Safir, dark times ahead for Lebanese press

If 2017 is any omen for the Lebanese print journalism industry it is one of an existential crisis...

The Queen is not dead, but fake news is very much alive

JEDDAH Reports of Queen Elizabeth II s death were greatly exaggerated and then all the more so...

Defoe punishes Liverpool; Man Utd sinks Hammers

LONDON Jermain Defoe scored two penalties as third bottom Sunderland prevented Liverpool from...

Terminally ill Sunderland fan, 5, wins goal of the month

LONDON A five year old Sunderland fan who has terminal cancer was adjudged joint winner of the...

Hawks edge Spurs in OT

ATLANTA Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer finally has his first win over Gregg Popovich his longtime...

Packers top Lions to capture NFC North title

DETROIT Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half lifting the...

Matthews leads Maple Leafs to thrilling win over Detroit

DETROIT Auston Matthews put on a show for streaking Toronto in his first outdoor game Matthews...

IOC refuses to lift Kuwait sports ban

LAUSANNE The International Olympic Committee IOC has rejected a call by the Kuwaiti government to...

Chargers dump McCoy as coach; 49ers ax GM

LOS ANGELES Mike McCoy was fired as coach of the NFL s San Diego Chargers the club announcing...

Saudi stock rises despite petchem blow

DUBAI The Tadawul All Shares Index TASI ended 0 1 percent higher on Monday but 0 7 percent off...

Iran certifies 29 companies to bid for oil, gas projects

DUBAI Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being allowed to bid for...

The Year of Aleppo?

In classic cultures each year instead of being designated a number was given a name It could be...