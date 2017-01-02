  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey vows to press on with Syria operation despite Istanbul attack

Middle-East

Turkey vows to press on with Syria operation despite Istanbul attack

Agence France Presse |

Turkish military vehicles drive in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo province, Syria, on December 27, 2016. (REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi)

ANKARA: Turkey will press on with its military operation in Syria despite the deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub that was a “message” against the campaign, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.
“This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield,” he said, using the mission name of Turkey’s campaign inside Syria.
“We will carry on our cross-border operations and Euphrates Shield and with determination.”
Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday when a gunman stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.
The shooting was claimed by the Daesh jihadist group, which said it was in response to Turkey’s intervention in Syria. Kurtulmus made no comment on the claim.
Turkish troops entered northern Syria on August 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting IS jihadists as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.
After a lightning successful start to the operation recapturing towns from Daesh including Jarabulus, the Turkish military has taken dozens of casualties as it tries to capture Al Bab where Daesh has put up a stronger fight to remain in control.
After Al Bab, the military intends to head west to Manbij.
“In Jarabulus, Al Bab, Manbij or wherever it needs to go, we will continue these operations until these terror organizations no longer remain a threat to Turkey,” Kurtulmus said during a televised press conference in Ankara.
He said the attack was also because of Turkey’s attempts to create peace in the region, after Ankara teamed up with Moscow to agree a cease-fire for Syria.
But he vowed: “Our initiatives for new peace in the Middle East will be realized.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

UAE issues Turkey travel warning after deadly attack

JEDDAH Citizens of the UAE have been warned against traveling to Turkey following the deadly...

Syrian opposition announce freeze of talks about peace negotiations

BEIRUT About 10 Syrian opposition groups announced Monday they were suspending talks about...

188 civilians slain in US-led strikes

WASHINGTON At least 188 civilians have been killed in US led strikes against Daesh targets in...

American general sees terrorists’ capability waning in east Mosul

IRBIL The declining effectiveness of Daesh attacks against Iraqi forces in eastern Mosul suggests...

Libya deputy PM quits, saying he has ‘failed’

TRIPOLI One of three deputy premiers in Libya s UN backed Government of National Accord GNA...

Hollande says Mosul battle could be won ‘before summer’

IRBIL Iraq The battle to retake Mosul from the Daesh group could be won in the spring of 2017...

Egyptian judge facing corruption charge hangs himself

CAIRO A senior Egyptian judge arrested on corruption charges was found dead in his cell on Monday...

Daesh claims responsibility for Istanbul attack

CAIRO ISTANBUL Daesh claimed responsibility on Monday for a New Year s Day mass shooting in a...

Daesh kills 24 in Baghdad car bombing, cuts road to Mosul

BAGHDAD TIKRIT Iraq A Daeshcar bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad s sprawling Sadr...

Israeli police to question Netanyahu over alleged gifts

JERUSALEM Police are expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his official...

In Iraq, Hollande hopes for “year of victory against terrorism”

BAGHDAD President Francois Hollande flew into Iraq on Monday and told French troops stationed...

Syrian warplanes strike near Damascus during fragile truce

BEIRUT Syrian government warplanes resumed their bombardment of a rebel held valley near Damascus...

Daesh claims bomb attack in Syria’s Tartous

BEIRUT Lebanon Daesh militants said they have carried out a bomb attack on the Syrian coastal...

Arab nationals confirmed among dead in Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL Turkey More than a dozen Arab nationals were among the dead after a bloody terror attack...

Daesh attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven

BAGHDAD MOSUL Daesh attacked an Iraqi police checkpoint near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday...

Frightened civilians flee as Iraq forces battle Daesh in Mosul

MOSUL Frightened Iraqi civilians hurry down a muddy street in Mosul as gunshots echo through the...

Around Arab News

World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

RIYADH World leaders including those from the Gulf congratulated Saudi King Salman Crown Prince...

King Salman condemns Istanbul terror attack

RIYADH King Salman has condemned the terror attack in Turkey that killed at least 39 people at a...

Chinese to excavate at Al-Sireen site

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage signed an agreement with the...

Saudi Campaign distributes aid to Syrians in Lebanon

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign has distributed aid to 9 570 beneficiaries belonging to 1 595...

90 heroin capsules found in passenger’s intestines

JEDDAH Jazan Border Guards impounded more than half a ton of hashish which was being smuggled...

Rioting workers of Binladen Group sentenced to prison and lashes

JEDDAH The Saudi Criminal Court in Makkah has sentenced 49 workers found guilty of rioting and...

Labor ministry signs agreement to fund worker ethics charter

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Ali bin Ibrahim...

Riyadh expo hosts families withhome-run businesses

RIYADH Saudi families exhibited various homemade products at the weeklong fourth Montijoon expo...

Saudi Arabia terms Aleppo massacre a ‘war crime’

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday expressed...

Notary president, officials suspended over SR400m forged deed

JEDDAH The Saudi Justice Ministry has suspended a notary president two notaries and an employee...

UAE issues Turkey travel warning after deadly attack

JEDDAH Citizens of the UAE have been warned against traveling to Turkey following the deadly...

Syrian opposition announce freeze of talks about peace negotiations

BEIRUT About 10 Syrian opposition groups announced Monday they were suspending talks about...

188 civilians slain in US-led strikes

WASHINGTON At least 188 civilians have been killed in US led strikes against Daesh targets in...

American general sees terrorists’ capability waning in east Mosul

IRBIL The declining effectiveness of Daesh attacks against Iraqi forces in eastern Mosul suggests...

Libya deputy PM quits, saying he has ‘failed’

TRIPOLI One of three deputy premiers in Libya s UN backed Government of National Accord GNA...

As lights go out at As-Safir, dark times ahead for Lebanese press

If 2017 is any omen for the Lebanese print journalism industry it is one of an existential crisis...