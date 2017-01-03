  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia terms Aleppo massacre a ‘war crime’

Arab News |

King Salman

RIYADH: The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday, expressed appreciation for his order to organize a Kingdom-wide fundraising campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people. 
The Cabinet praised the king’s directive to allocate SR100 million ($26.7 million) for the campaign, his donation of SR20 million ($5.3 million), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif’s donation of SR10 million ($2.7 million), and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s donation of SR8 million ($2.1 million).
The Cabinet said the donations embodied the keenness of the Saudi leadership to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, notably those displaced from Aleppo and other areas.
The Cabinet also renewed the Kingdom’s position, taken at the emergency meeting of the executive committee of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that the massacres committed in Aleppo are “a war crime against humanity,” SPA reported.
It recalled the Kingdom’s welcoming of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2328 on the deployment of international observers in Aleppo to supervise the evacuation of civilians.
The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s support for the Syrian people in the face of genocide by the Syrian regime throughout the country.
It stressed the Kingdom’s welcoming of proposals by US Secretary of State John Kerry on a final solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the UNSC’s adoption of resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land.
The Cabinet strongly condemned the assassination of the Russian envoy in Turkey, and other terrorist acts in Berlin, Baghdad, and the latest one in Istanbul.
The Cabinet congratulated King Salman on the second anniversary of his accession to the throne, and achievements made during the past two years in various fields, including the Kingdom’s international status.
The Cabinet praised the general budget for the fiscal year 2017, for its sufficient strength to cope with economic and financial challenges.
It also praised the government’s prudent fiscal policies, and its determination to move forward to enhance elements of the national economy via Vision 2030.
The Cabinet said the Saudi leadership sought through the budget to improve the efficiency of capital and operational expenditures and strengthen public finances.
It also praised the king’s directives on implementing the budget carefully to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and improve services provided to citizens.
The Cabinet assessed the outcome of the meeting of oil ministers of the Organization of Arab Petroleum-Exporting Countries (OAPEC) at its 97th session in Cairo, and the cooperation and commitment among OAPEC member states to apply the agreement on production cuts reached in November.
It approved several decisions, including a security cooperation agreement with Djibouti; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India on cooperation in exchanging investigations related to money-laundering, terrorism and related crimes; an MoU for cooperation in renewable energy between King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE) and China’s National Energy Administration (NEA); and arrangements by the General Authority of Sports to streamline the sports sector, expand the base of sports practitioners, realize excellence in Saudi sports locally and internationally, and encourage investment in the sector.
The Cabinet assigned the General Authority of Statistics to implement a general census of the population and houses in 2020, and start preparations from 2017.

