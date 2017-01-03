  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Labor ministry signs agreement to fund worker ethics charter

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Majdoui Foundation to fund an ethics charter for workers in the civil sector.
The agreement was signed by Salem bin Ahmed Al-Dini, deputy minister for social development, and the head of the executive committee of the foundation, Omar bin Ali Al-Majdoui.
Al-Dini said that the agreement comes as a part of the ministry’s keenness on developing the work of foundations and NGOs, such as developing capacity building for their workers and providing them with better services.
He added that the charter would create a group of values and moral principles that direct workers in the sector toward the people who benefit from that sector, as well as society and the organizing body.
The deputy minister said that a joint team will be formed between the two sides to draft the moral charter, which will be discussed before officially being adopted by the NGO sector.
Al-Majdoui said the agreement comes as a part of the organization’s social responsibility, adding that the organization will appoint a consultation body under the ministry’s supervision.
He added that the foundation will study a group of similar Arab and local experiences to learn from them.

