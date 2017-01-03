  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

90 heroin capsules found in passenger’s intestines

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

File photo: Seized drugs. Saudi Border Guards detain three smugglers and impounded more than half a ton of hashish in Jazan.

JEDDAH: Jazan Border Guards impounded more than half a ton of hashish, which was being smuggled into the Kingdom by the sea, and arrested three smugglers. Meanwhile, customs agents at King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh impounded almost a kilogram of pure heroin.
Border Guards Marine Col. Saher bin Mohammad Al-Harbi said marine patrols in the Jazan region thwarted a smuggling attempt, and impounded more than half a ton of hashish on Dec. 31. After suspecting a fishing boat that tried to enter Saudi waters through the Fursan sector, it was boarded by the guards who searched the vessel and found the contraband, which was seized. Three Yemenis on board were arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.
At King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, customs officers thwarted an attempt by a traveler to smuggle heroin hidden in his intestines.
KKIA Customs Department Director Sultan Al-Fahied said when a search was carried out on one of the travelers entering the Kingdom, Customs officers became suspicious and made him undergo tests. It was found he was hiding 90 capsules in his intestines containing (708.6) grams of heroin. Al-Fahied said the traveler was arrested.
He said ingestion is one of the known ways people try to smuggle heroin into the Kingdom. Saudi Customs have trained its officers in the detection of different methods of smuggling and has enhanced the necessary human resource capabilities to foil any smuggling attempt.

