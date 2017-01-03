Saudi Campaign distributes aid to Syrians in Lebanon

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign has distributed aid to 9,570 beneficiaries belonging to 1,595 Syrian families in Lebanon.

The aid includes winter clothing including jackets, blankets, sweaters and caps, as well as household items and accessories, and a personal care bag including basic toiletries.

The director of the campaign’s office in Lebanon, Waleed Al-Jalal, said the campaign was working to deliver relief quickly to Syrian refugees.

The campaign’s regional director, Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said its ongoing humanitarian aid program was part of its religious and humanitarian duty, as well as the Kingdom’s broader approach of providing aid to Syrian refugees and displaced persons.