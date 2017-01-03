World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

RIYADH: World leaders, including those from the Gulf, congratulated Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Kingdom on Sunday celebrated the second anniversary of their accession to power.

Mishaal bin Fahem Al-Silmi, president of the Arab Parliament, said: “All Arab people are proud of this anniversary, as are all the people of Saudi Arabia, in recognition of the prominent status reached by the Kingdom under the leadership of (King Salman) at the world level.”

Al-Silmi expressed the confidence of the Arab people in the Kingdom and its visionary leadership in defending Arab and Muslim issues, particularly Palestine, the fight against terrorism, Arab national security, repelling foreign intervention and achieving the hopes and aspirations of the Saudi and Arab peoples in their progress, prosperity, security and stability.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the Emirati armed forces, described the occasion as “historic.”

He said: “The efforts exerted by the Kingdom to address crucial issues facing the Arab world and the Muslim world enhance hopes of overcoming these issues, thanks to the wisdom and vision of King Salman.”

Sheikh Mohammed cited Saudi-Emirati support for common interests, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) integration and stability and peace in the region and the world.

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi called King Salman on Sunday to congratulate him and praise his support for the Yemeni people.

The king also received a message from Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s emir, pertaining to means of boosting bilateral relations.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Al-Siniora said: “There is no doubt that the role being played by the Kingdom for a long time is pivotal in supporting and defending Arab and Muslim issues, especially in confronting mounting fierce campaigns being waged by the enemies of Arabs and Muslims.”

Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, regional director of the Saudi National Campaign to support Syrians, said: “King Salman is one of the Kingdom’s leaders of humanitarian work … and he chaired several relief committees and campaigns for affected people in various parts of the world.”

Sudan’s Information Minister and government spokesman Ahmed Bilal Othman, Minister of the Council of Ministers Ahmed Saad Omar, and former Interior Minister and Secretary of the Arab-Chinese Friendship Council Ahmed Abdulrahman Mohammed, told a Saudi media delegation visiting Sudan that what had been achieved under the able leadership of King Salman was a source of pride.

They added that the Kingdom had advanced to occupy a leading position in the Arab, Muslim and international arenas via its commitment to achieving global security, stability and peace.