  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

Saudi Arabia

World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

RASHID HASSAN |

King Salman. (SPA)

RIYADH: World leaders, including those from the Gulf, congratulated Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Kingdom on Sunday celebrated the second anniversary of their accession to power.
Mishaal bin Fahem Al-Silmi, president of the Arab Parliament, said: “All Arab people are proud of this anniversary, as are all the people of Saudi Arabia, in recognition of the prominent status reached by the Kingdom under the leadership of (King Salman) at the world level.”
Al-Silmi expressed the confidence of the Arab people in the Kingdom and its visionary leadership in defending Arab and Muslim issues, particularly Palestine, the fight against terrorism, Arab national security, repelling foreign intervention and achieving the hopes and aspirations of the Saudi and Arab peoples in their progress, prosperity, security and stability.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the Emirati armed forces, described the occasion as “historic.”
He said: “The efforts exerted by the Kingdom to address crucial issues facing the Arab world and the Muslim world enhance hopes of overcoming these issues, thanks to the wisdom and vision of King Salman.”
Sheikh Mohammed cited Saudi-Emirati support for common interests, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) integration and stability and peace in the region and the world.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi called King Salman on Sunday to congratulate him and praise his support for the Yemeni people.
The king also received a message from Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s emir, pertaining to means of boosting bilateral relations.
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Al-Siniora said: “There is no doubt that the role being played by the Kingdom for a long time is pivotal in supporting and defending Arab and Muslim issues, especially in confronting mounting fierce campaigns being waged by the enemies of Arabs and Muslims.”
Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, regional director of the Saudi National Campaign to support Syrians, said: “King Salman is one of the Kingdom’s leaders of humanitarian work … and he chaired several relief committees and campaigns for affected people in various parts of the world.”
Sudan’s Information Minister and government spokesman Ahmed Bilal Othman, Minister of the Council of Ministers Ahmed Saad Omar, and former Interior Minister and Secretary of the Arab-Chinese Friendship Council Ahmed Abdulrahman Mohammed, told a Saudi media delegation visiting Sudan that what had been achieved under the able leadership of King Salman was a source of pride.
They added that the Kingdom had advanced to occupy a leading position in the Arab, Muslim and international arenas via its commitment to achieving global security, stability and peace.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Salman condemns Istanbul terror attack

RIYADH King Salman has condemned the terror attack in Turkey that killed at least 39 people at a...

Chinese to excavate at Al-Sireen site

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage signed an agreement with the...

Saudi Campaign distributes aid to Syrians in Lebanon

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign has distributed aid to 9 570 beneficiaries belonging to 1 595...

90 heroin capsules found in passenger’s intestines

JEDDAH Jazan Border Guards impounded more than half a ton of hashish which was being smuggled...

Rioting workers of Binladen Group sentenced to prison and lashes

JEDDAH The Saudi Criminal Court in Makkah has sentenced 49 workers found guilty of rioting and...

Labor ministry signs agreement to fund worker ethics charter

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Ali bin Ibrahim...

Riyadh expo hosts families withhome-run businesses

RIYADH Saudi families exhibited various homemade products at the weeklong fourth Montijoon expo...

Saudi Arabia terms Aleppo massacre a ‘war crime’

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday expressed...

Notary president, officials suspended over SR400m forged deed

JEDDAH The Saudi Justice Ministry has suspended a notary president two notaries and an employee...

As ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’, Abha to bring investment opportunities

ABHA Abha s status as Capital of Arab Tourism for 2017 will bring dozens of investment...

Chinese minister expresses admiration for ‘Roads of Arabia’

BEIJING Chinese Tourism Minister Li Jinzao and his wife on Friday visited the Roads of Arabia...

Asir education department ranked third in math contest

RIYADH The General Department of Education in Asir region placed third in the Mental Math...

Saudis and expats greet 2017 with hope and optimism

RIYADH A cross section of Saudis and expatriates said here Sunday that they are entering 2017...

Houthi, militia violations ‘exceeded 75,380 in six months’

CAIRO Houthi and Saleh aligned militia in Yemen perpetrated 75 382 violations against civilians...

3 held in Qatif judge kidnap case

JEDDAH Saudi police have arrested three people over the kidnapping of a judge in Qatif...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar on Rabie Al Thani 3 1436 King Salman...

Around Arab News

Indonesia penalizes JPMorgan for ‘underweight’ call -officials

JAKARTA Indonesia will drop JPMorgan Chase Co from providing some services to the government...

Serena shakes off rust for comeback win

AUCKLAND New Zealand Serena Williams overcame rust and a troublesome wind to launch her comeback...

Istanbul attacker fought for Daesh in Syria — report

ISTANBUL Turkey The gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub had fought in Syria for...

Germany plans security overhaul after Berlin attack

BERLIN Germany s interior minister Tuesday outlined plans for an overhaul of the country s...

Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines

MANILA The Russian Navy said Tuesday it was planning to hold war games with the Philippines as...

Facebook sleuths bring home India’s stolen idols

INDIA Arvind Venkatraman works as a software engineer in India s tech hub Chennai But in his...

Trump aware of “urgency” of North Korea nuclear threat

SEOUL US President elect Donald Trump s comments on North Korea show he is aware of the urgency...

Syrian star turned pizza boy dreaming of Hollywood ending

LOS ANGELES It s an all too familiar Hollywood story the out of work actor eking out an existence...

World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

RIYADH World leaders including those from the Gulf congratulated Saudi King Salman Crown Prince...

King Salman condemns Istanbul terror attack

RIYADH King Salman has condemned the terror attack in Turkey that killed at least 39 people at a...

Chinese to excavate at Al-Sireen site

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage signed an agreement with the...

Saudi Campaign distributes aid to Syrians in Lebanon

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign has distributed aid to 9 570 beneficiaries belonging to 1 595...

90 heroin capsules found in passenger’s intestines

JEDDAH Jazan Border Guards impounded more than half a ton of hashish which was being smuggled...

Rioting workers of Binladen Group sentenced to prison and lashes

JEDDAH The Saudi Criminal Court in Makkah has sentenced 49 workers found guilty of rioting and...

Labor ministry signs agreement to fund worker ethics charter

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Ali bin Ibrahim...

Riyadh expo hosts families withhome-run businesses

RIYADH Saudi families exhibited various homemade products at the weeklong fourth Montijoon expo...