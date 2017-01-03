  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller: publisher

Offbeat

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller: publisher

Deborah Cole | AFP |

A copy of an annotated version of Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf". (AFP)

BERLIN: The first reprint of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” in Germany since World War II has proved a surprise bestseller, heading for its sixth print run, its publisher said Tuesday.
The Institute of Contemporary History of Munich (IfZ) said around 85,000 copies of the new annotated version of the Nazi leader’s anti-Semitic manifesto had flown off the shelves since its release last January.
However, the respected institute said that far from promoting far-right ideology, the publication had enriched a debate on the renewed rise of “authoritarian political views” in contemporary Western society.
It had initially planned to print only 4,000 copies but boosted production immediately based on intense demand. The sixth print run will hit bookstores in late January.
The two-volume work had figured on the non-fiction bestseller list in weekly magazine Der Spiegel over much of the last year, and even topped the list for two weeks in April.
The institute also organized a successful series of presentations and debates around “Mein Kampf” across Germany and in other European cities, which it said allowed it to measure the impact of the new edition.
“It turned out that the fear the publication would promote Hitler’s ideology or even make it socially acceptable and give neo-Nazis a new propaganda platform was totally unfounded,” IfZ director Andreas Wirsching said in a statement.
“To the contrary, the debate about Hitler’s worldview and his approach to propaganda offered a chance to look at the causes and consequences of totalitarian ideologies, at a time in which authoritarian political views and rightwing slogans are gaining ground.”
The institute said the data collected about buyers by regional bookstores showed that they tended to be “customers interested in politics and history as well as educators” and not “reactionaries or rightwing radicals.”
Nevertheless, the IfZ said it would maintain a restrictive policy on international rights. For now, only English and French editions are planned despite strong interest from many countries.
The institute released the annotated version of “Mein Kampf” last January, just days after the copyright of the manifesto expired.
Bavaria was handed the rights to the book in 1945 when the Allies gave it control of the main Nazi publishing house following Hitler’s defeat.
For 70 years, it refused to allow the inflammatory tract to be republished out of respect for victims of the Nazis and to prevent incitement of hatred.
But “Mein Kampf” — which means “My Struggle” — fell into the public domain on January 1 and the institute said it feared a version without critical commentary could hit the market.
Partly autobiographical, “Mein Kampf” outlines Hitler’s ideology that formed the basis for Nazism. He wrote it in 1924 while he was imprisoned in Bavaria for treason after his failed Beer Hall Putsch.
The book set out two ideas that he put into practice as Germany’s leader going into World War II: annexing neighboring countries to gain “Lebensraum,” or “living space,” for Germans, and his hatred of Jews, which led to the Holocaust.
Some 12.4 million copies were published in Germany and from 1936, the Nazi state gave a copy to all newlyweds as a wedding gift.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

McDonald’s opens near Vatican, upsetting some purists

VATICAN CITY McDonald s has opened a franchise just steps away from the gleaming white marble...

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump’s competence for office

RUMSON New Jersey The Boss is questioning whether President elect Donald Trump is ready to take...

Scissors pulled from Vietnam man’s stomach 18 years after surgery

HANOI Vietnam A Vietnamese man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind...

Mariah Carey breaks silence after disastrous performance

NEW YORK Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey shrugged off a botched New Year s Eve show in...

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to perform at Global Village

DUBAI Global Village the region s leading multicultural festival park will host for the first...

‘Rogue One’ crosses $400m, ‘Sing’ scores over New Year’s

LOS ANGELES Rogue One A Star Wars Story and Sing loomed large at the multiplexes over the New...

‘Hollyweed’: Prankster alters iconic Los Angeles sign

LOS ANGELES The iconic hillside sign overlooking Southern California s film and television hub...

Lindsay urges world to do more for refugees

DUBAI Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is all praise for Turkey s refugee efforts and urged more...

Cumberbatch and Sherlock is match made in history

LONDON Why does actor Benedict Cumberbatch cut such a dash as British literary detective Sherlock...

Coldplay usher in 2017 with rocking Abu Dhabi gig

ABU DHABI British band Coldplay serenaded a UAE crowd of over 25 000 fans in their concert at Du...

After New Year’s Eve debacle, Mariah Carey wishes for ‘more headlines’

NEW YORK Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey shrugged off a botched New Year s Eve show in...

Nancy Ajram enthralls music lovers at Dubai’s Global Village

DUBAI Global Village the region s leading multi cultural festival park kicked off its New Year...

Queen of England honors Victoria Beckham

LONDON Ex Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Oscar winning actor Mark...

Agatha Christie had little-known role in ancient Nimrud

NIMRUD Iraq Her diligence and face cream cleaned Nimrud s most famous ivory She captured the...

Miley, Liam visit patients at kids’ hospital

SAN DIEGO Miley Cyrus and her fiancee Liam Hemsworth have brought some holiday cheer to patients...

Meghan Markle most-Googled actress of 2016

LONDON Meghan Markle a lifestyle blogger and humanitarian activist who plays paralegal Rachel...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Months-long dry spell ends in Pakistan with rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come...

Trump assails GM over car production in Mexico, threatens tax

DETROIT WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose a big border tax...

Emboldened Republicans take reins of new Congress

WASHINGTON A new US Congress convenes Tuesday with Republicans emboldened by Donald Trump s...

McDonald’s opens near Vatican, upsetting some purists

VATICAN CITY McDonald s has opened a franchise just steps away from the gleaming white marble...

Rabada, Philander dismantle Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander took four wickets each as South Africa bowled out...

Turkey lira crashes to historic low on security, inflation

ISTANBUL Turkey Turkey s embattled currency the lira on Tuesday crashed to a new historic low...

Clashes in Yemen kill 31 combatants, including govt soldiers

ADEN Yemen Sixteen Yemeni pro government fighters were killed on Tuesday in separate clashes with...

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump’s competence for office

RUMSON New Jersey The Boss is questioning whether President elect Donald Trump is ready to take...

Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that witness testimony will be closed to the...

Turkey says 339 possible attacks foiled in 2016

ISTANBUL Turkey s interior minister says authorities have thwarted a total of 339 possible...

With tourists scarce, Egypt struggles to maintain heritage

CAIRO With a shaky economy following years of unrest and a huge drop in tourists Egypt is...

Across Middle East, final goodbyes to Istanbul dead

BEIRUT Lebanon Funerals were being held across the Middle East Tuesday for victims of the...

Butler’s big night lifts Bulls, Cavs and Warriors win

LOS ANGELES Jimmy Butler scored 52 points and the Chicago Bulls started 2017 off right with a 118...

Trump names China critic Lighthizer as US trade representative

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Robert Lighthizer an official in the...

Chelsea fans face jail terms for racist violence

PARIS Four Chelsea football fans including an ex policeman battled charges of racist violence in...