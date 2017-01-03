  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

World

Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

Agence France Presse |

In this April 27, 2015, file photo, South African Police officers backed by soldiers conduct searches and identity checks in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, an area mostly inhabited by foreign nationals. Nigeria on Tuesday complained of brutality after after one of its citizens died in a violent confrontation with South African police. (AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN)

LAGOS: Nigeria has urged “urgent” diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent confrontation with South African police, in what they called a “barbaric” and “extra-judicial” killing.
The incident involves Nigerian man Victor Tochukwu Nnadi, who was allegedly choked as he lay handcuffed on a main street on Thursday.
Photos and film footage taken by witnesses show a prone body with a swollen face and blood coming from his mouth.
“The barbaric behavior of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa,” said Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a senior aide to the president on foreign affairs and the Nigerian diaspora.
“While appealing to Nigerians to avoid crimes, the extra-judicial killing of Nigerians is... unacceptable,” she said.
South African police said Nnadi resisted arrest on suspicion of drug dealing and died after swallowing a dose of heroin that he was trying to sell.
A group representing expatriates, the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), complained there had been no examination to confirm he had died of heroin.
South African police say they are carrying out further investigations.
“The accused is innocent until proven guilty,” NUSA spokesman Emeka Ezinteje Collins told AFP. “This is not a crime to be a Nigerian. We tend to believe that Nigerian lives don’t matter to them.”
Nnadi’s brother, who tried to prevent the arrest, was himself detained and remains incarcerated.
According to NUSA, there are around 800,000 Nigerians in South Africa, many of them living in Johannesburg.
The community was badly hit by a wave of xenophobic violence in April 2015 that, according to an official toll, left seven people dead and thousands homeless.
In its latest report, an independent watchdog said 640 people had died from police brutality or in police custody in South Africa.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

South Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL South Korea South Korean President Park Geun hye refused to testify Tuesday in the...

Trump warns Obama against more Guantanamo releases

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump warned Tuesday against releasing any more terror...

Republicans drop ethics rules change after Trump rebuke

WASHINGTON US House Republicans scrapped Tuesday a controversial rules change that would have...

Months-long dry spell ends in Pakistan with rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come...

Emboldened Republicans take reins of new Congress

WASHINGTON A new US Congress convenes Tuesday with Republicans emboldened by Donald Trump s...

Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that witness testimony will be closed to the...

Indian minister blames ‘western dress’ for sex attacks

BANGALORE India An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticized women for...

Britain’s EU envoy Ivan Rogers resigns — FT

LONDON Britain s ambassador to the European Union has abruptly resigned just a few months before...

Germany plans security overhaul after Berlin attack

BERLIN Germany s interior minister Tuesday outlined plans for an overhaul of the country s...

Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines

MANILA The Russian Navy said Tuesday it was planning to hold war games with the Philippines as...

Facebook sleuths bring home India’s stolen idols

INDIA Arvind Venkatraman works as a software engineer in India s tech hub Chennai But in his...

Trump aware of “urgency” of North Korea nuclear threat

SEOUL US President elect Donald Trump s comments on North Korea show he is aware of the urgency...

OIC sets meeting in wake of Myanmar beating video of Rohingya Muslims

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has scheduled an emergency meeting with foreign ministers...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

Palm Springs fest kicks off 2017 awards season

PALM SPRINGS California Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honored...

Kate’s photographic talent recognized

LONDON Britain s Duchess of Cambridge whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess...

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller

BERLIN The first reprint of Adolf Hitler s Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a...

Syrian star turned pizza boy eyes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES It is an all too familiar Hollywood story The out of work actor eking out an...

South Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL South Korea South Korean President Park Geun hye refused to testify Tuesday in the...

Myanmar police arrest three over reporter murder

YANGON Myanmar police on Tuesday said they had arrested three people over the murder of a local...

Trump warns Obama against more Guantanamo releases

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump warned Tuesday against releasing any more terror...

Republicans drop ethics rules change after Trump rebuke

WASHINGTON US House Republicans scrapped Tuesday a controversial rules change that would have...

Ex-Qaeda affiliate leaders among 25 dead in Syria strike

BEIRUT Lebanon An air strike in Syria on Tuesday killed at least 25 members of former Al Qaeda...

Kyrgios shrugs off injury after beating Pavlasek

PERTH Australian Open hopeful Nick Kyrgios played down another injury scare after his Hopman Cup...

Muguruza survives big scare in Brisbane

BRISBANE French Open champion Garbine Muguruza saved a match point before seeing off Russia s...

Nadal storms into Brisbane second round

BRISBANE Former world No 1 Rafael Nadal enjoyed an ideal start to his first Brisbane...