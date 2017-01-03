Splash Calendar 2017 captures life moments

  • Search form

The Splash Calendar 2017 attempts to capture the raw emotions one feels incorporating the core elements of nature.
The thought-provoking calendar was unveiled by Reem Acra, the Lebanese fashion designer; Renuka Jagtiani, vice-chairperson, Landmark Group; and Raza Beig, CEO, Splash and ICONIC, and director of Landmark Group, at a glittering event at Vii Lounge, Dubai.
Splash offered its customers an opportunity to be a part of a brand they love. Tejal Patni, celebrated photographer, has created images for the calendar, while its styling was envisioned and designed by the in-house team that has created the masterpieces. Each image invites art lovers “to experience a world of dreams.”
Experiences like a ray of light, a whiff of air, a ripple in the ocean that can take you to a realm where every imagination is possible, every dream a reality and every reality is a dream.
“The 2017 calendar is powered with emotions and reflects on the hurricane of sentiments we feel weaved into the fashion route that Splash knows so well,” said Raza Beig.
The calendar will be gifted to the region’s movers and shakers which include media, opinion makers, partners and VIPs. Consumers will receive their calendar with every purchase across all stores in the UAE.

