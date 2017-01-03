Jet Airways to launch wide-body services to Jeddah

Jet Airways, India’s premier full-service international airline, will introduce its wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft on the Jeddah–Mumbai route, boosting capacity on the key sector and extending to guests a superior onboard experience.

The state-of-the-art aircraft will be deployed on the Jeddah-Mumbai-Jeddah route Jan. 16 onwards.

Deploying the wide-body Airbus A330 will enable Jet Airways to offer a luxurious and premium flying experience for guests — at par with global standards. Jet Airways has been increasing deployment of wide-body aircraft across its international network, providing comfort for its guests flying the respective sectors and expanding capacities.

“The introduction of wide-body service on our key international route not only allows Jet Airways to scale up capacity but also guarantees a superior flying experience for guests.

“The A330 deployment will provide guests with greater choice of travel both to India — on our extensive domestic network, or onwards, on Jet Airways’ international network, with a seamless, international standard, transit experience at Terminal 2 — our Mumbai hub.

“The incremental capacity means more guests get to enjoy our connections/stopovers in India on their journeys to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, Colombo, Dhaka, and Katmandu, in addition to our westbound flight options.”

The wide-body aircraft with its characteristic two-cabin configuration of 18 seats in “Premiere” and 236 in “Economy” will also increase capacity on the key routes by as much as 50 percent.

Guests flying “Premiere” will experience Jet Airways’ famed, completely flat “beds in the sky,” while the ergonomically-designed “Economy” seats, providing greater legroom and a more spacious cabin, will guarantee a more enjoyable and relaxed flying experience.

Together with convenient schedules, the airline’s award-winning, exhaustive inflight entertainment, select and carefully-curated menu of fine dining options and its renowned onboard hospitality, traveling with Jet Airways will translate into a highly-personalized and distinct experience, helping guests stay refreshed and rejuvenated upon arrival into Mumbai early morning.

Jet Airways also seeks to upgrade its Kuwait–Mumbai route to an A330 wide-body from Jan. 18.