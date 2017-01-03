  • Search form

Corporate News

Mooyah opens its 6th restaurant in the Kingdom

ARAB NEWS |

Michael Mabry, chief operating officer, MOOYAH Burgers.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast-casual, “better burger” chain, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant in Saudi Arabia.
Located in Rekal Plaza on Anas bin Malik Roadin Riyadh, the restaurant marks its 20th international location.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Healthy Food Company Ltd., which has a multi-unit development agreement with MENAFEX LLC, MOOYAH’s international development partner.
“The burger business is very competitive in Saudi Arabia and around the world,” said Abdulrahman Al-Dakheel, general director of Healthy Food Company.
“We chose to bring MOOYAH from Dallas, Texas, to Saudi Arabia as the quality of the food is simply the best of the ‘better burger’ brands.
“We … will further expand in the Kingdom to let more people enjoy the high-quality, 100 percent Angus burgers that made MOOYAH famous in Dallas.
“Our restaurants are family-friendly and offer a great value for consumers with a full menu range that includes chicken, vegetarian, and healthy options.”
MOOYAH has experienced impressive growth, expanding from a regional Texas brand into a national player and a leader in the growing “better burger” segment of fast-casual dining.
MOOYAH also operates restaurants in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Canada and Mexico.
“2016 was a breakthrough year for MOOYAH. We introduced a broader menu and refined operations... to give our guests more of what they want from the brand and set a foundation for the next five years growth,” said Michael Mabry, chief operating officer, MOOYAH Burgers.
“MENAFEX and their franchisees, such as Healthy Food Company, do an excellent job representing MOOYAH, while adapting to the needs and challenges presented internationally. ”
MENAFEX was founded to provide complete development strategy, brand adaptation and implementation, along with operations support for food service brands internationally.
MENAFEX has an experienced, dedicated, and brand-focused personnel.
“Healthy Food Company has shown a true commitment to the MOOYAH brand,” said Stephen Getty, CEO and president, MENAFEX.
“We are fortunate to have partnered with passionate and committed franchisees like Healthy Food Company in Saudi Arabia, and look forward to continued success of the MOOYAH brand in the Kingdom.”
Fast food enthusiasts can contact MOOYAH team on Facebook, Twitter (@MooyahBurger), or via www.MOOYAH.com.
The renowned burger brand provides a mouth-watering, made-to-order burgers, french fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. It also offers online ordering for guests on the go.
In 2015, MOOYAH was ranked No. 46 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” a list it has been included in for several years in a row.
The brand also ranked No. 2 as the best fast casual restaurant franchise company, No. 4 as the best restaurant franchise company, and No. 7 as the best overall franchise company by Franchiserankings.com.

