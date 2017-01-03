  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Assila Hotel a destination for discerning food lovers in Jeddah

Corporate News

Assila Hotel a destination for discerning food lovers in Jeddah

ARAB NEWS |

Assila Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel located on Prince Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Street (Tahlia Street), brings to Jeddah an exciting new world of culinary delights, exquisitely presented and impeccably served in a choice of three restaurants and two cafés.
The distinctive restaurant spaces have been created by director of design at Rocco Forte Hotels, Olga Polizzi, and prolific designer, Martin Brudnizki.
The combination of their characteristic styles mix both contemporary and classical elements, creating the serene surroundings of a Middle Eastern interior with the warmth of European design.
Developed by Lydia Forte, restaurant development manager and the daughter of Sir Rocco Forte, the restaurant concepts give guests a range of choices, whether looking for traditional Arabic mezze, Argentinean grill or a selection of European favorites. Two restaurants are currently open at the new hotel, with a diverse offering for guests and locals to enjoy.
Twenty Four is Assila Hotel’s all-day-dining restaurant. Now open, the restaurant serves the most delicious pizza fresh from the stone bake oven, as well as celebrated cuisine from around the world. Guests can see freshly-baked bread coming out of the oven while sipping the very best coffees served by Assila’s professional baristas.
The menu includes traditional Arabic breakfast dishes, healthy yogurts, dips, fresh juices and granolas, high-quality meats and cheeses, pastries and desserts. A la carte egg dishes and a wide range of hot dishes are prepared to order in the kitchen. Lunch and dinner service will include themed evenings such as Lobster Splash Brunch and Choco Night.
Il Caffé, a coffee lounge on the first floor of the hotel, is the perfect place to relax, read a newspaper, meet up with friends, and enjoy delicious homemade Italian pastries, ice creams and cakes.
The spacious interior is divided into three sections with numerous colorful cushions on comfortable sofas and lounge seating, bookcases stacked with books and board games, and a counter displaying homemade cakes and pastries.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Amadeus, Attar Travel sign deal to create superior travel experiences

Highlighting its key role in the development of the region s corporate travel sector global...

Mooyah opens its 6th restaurant in the Kingdom

MOOYAH Burgers Fries Shakes a fast casual better burger chain has announced the opening of its...

Jet Airways to launch wide-body services to Jeddah

Jet Airways India s premier full service international airline will introduce its wide body...

Splash Calendar 2017 captures life moments

The Splash Calendar 2017 attempts to capture the raw emotions one feels incorporating the core...

Middle East’s first Flammability Test Laboratory launched

Etihad Airways Engineering and Lantal Textiles AG have launched the first Flammability Test...

LG Home Chef Competition honors best amateur cooks in KSA

LG Electronics has announced the winners of its LG Home Chef Competition organized at the Makarem...

Mubadala signs MoU with UAE Disabled Sports Federation

Mubadala Development Company Mubadala the Abu Dhabi based investment and development company...

Mobily Business offers 50% discount on managed router service

Mobily Business is offering a 50 percent discount on managed router service basic advanced and on...

Indian expats recall contribution of first education minister

Urdu Academy Jeddah recently celebrated the 16th National Education Day The annual day dedicated...

IDB Infrastructure Fund II takes equity stake in Utico

ASMA Capital owned by sovereign institutions including Islamic Development Bank IDB Saudi Arabia...

Al-Talayi-Bridgestone backs Al-Ittihad FC

Al Talayi Company the sole agent of Bridgestone products in Saudi Arabia for 60 years and a...

Dubai Silicon Oasis evaluates emergency readiness

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority DSOA the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis DSO the integrated...

TBY and British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan sign MoU

The Business Year TBY and the British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum...

2016 First Edition awards honor creative talent

Five creative youngsters have come out tops in the 2016 First Edition awards a Community Jameel...

Hubble Connected to showcase integration of breakthrough technologies at CES

Hubble Connected the cloud based platform from Binatone for the Emotional Home is announcing...

OTKUTYR holds interactive event

OTKUTYR a Saudi Fashion House held recently in its headquarters in Jeddah a one of a kind...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

JOHANNESBURG The head of Mozambique s opposition movement says a cease fire declared a week ago...

Amadeus, Attar Travel sign deal to create superior travel experiences

Highlighting its key role in the development of the region s corporate travel sector global...

Assila Hotel a destination for discerning food lovers in Jeddah

Assila Hotel a Rocco Forte Hotel located on Prince Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Street Tahlia Street...

Mooyah opens its 6th restaurant in the Kingdom

MOOYAH Burgers Fries Shakes a fast casual better burger chain has announced the opening of its...

Jet Airways to launch wide-body services to Jeddah

Jet Airways India s premier full service international airline will introduce its wide body...

Splash Calendar 2017 captures life moments

The Splash Calendar 2017 attempts to capture the raw emotions one feels incorporating the core...

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

Palm Springs fest kicks off 2017 awards season

PALM SPRINGS California Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honored...

Kate’s photographic talent recognized

LONDON Britain s Duchess of Cambridge whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess...

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller

BERLIN The first reprint of Adolf Hitler s Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a...

Syrian star turned pizza boy eyes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES It is an all too familiar Hollywood story The out of work actor eking out an...

South Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL South Korea South Korean President Park Geun hye refused to testify Tuesday in the...

Myanmar police arrest three over reporter murder

YANGON Myanmar police on Tuesday said they had arrested three people over the murder of a local...