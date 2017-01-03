Assila Hotel a destination for discerning food lovers in Jeddah

Assila Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel located on Prince Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Street (Tahlia Street), brings to Jeddah an exciting new world of culinary delights, exquisitely presented and impeccably served in a choice of three restaurants and two cafés.

The distinctive restaurant spaces have been created by director of design at Rocco Forte Hotels, Olga Polizzi, and prolific designer, Martin Brudnizki.

The combination of their characteristic styles mix both contemporary and classical elements, creating the serene surroundings of a Middle Eastern interior with the warmth of European design.

Developed by Lydia Forte, restaurant development manager and the daughter of Sir Rocco Forte, the restaurant concepts give guests a range of choices, whether looking for traditional Arabic mezze, Argentinean grill or a selection of European favorites. Two restaurants are currently open at the new hotel, with a diverse offering for guests and locals to enjoy.

Twenty Four is Assila Hotel’s all-day-dining restaurant. Now open, the restaurant serves the most delicious pizza fresh from the stone bake oven, as well as celebrated cuisine from around the world. Guests can see freshly-baked bread coming out of the oven while sipping the very best coffees served by Assila’s professional baristas.

The menu includes traditional Arabic breakfast dishes, healthy yogurts, dips, fresh juices and granolas, high-quality meats and cheeses, pastries and desserts. A la carte egg dishes and a wide range of hot dishes are prepared to order in the kitchen. Lunch and dinner service will include themed evenings such as Lobster Splash Brunch and Choco Night.

Il Caffé, a coffee lounge on the first floor of the hotel, is the perfect place to relax, read a newspaper, meet up with friends, and enjoy delicious homemade Italian pastries, ice creams and cakes.

The spacious interior is divided into three sections with numerous colorful cushions on comfortable sofas and lounge seating, bookcases stacked with books and board games, and a counter displaying homemade cakes and pastries.