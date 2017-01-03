Amadeus, Attar Travel sign deal to create superior travel experiences

Highlighting its key role in the development of the region’s corporate travel sector, global travel solutions provider Amadeus Saudi Arabia has signed a partnership agreement with Attar Travel company, a leading travel agency in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement builds on the existing strong ties between the two groups as prominent players in the regional travel and tourism industry.

The industry expertise of Amadeus and its vast portfolio of technology solutions complement Attar Travel Company’s knowledge in shaping the region’s travel services standards, especially in the corporate travel sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Nashat Bukhari, general manager of Amadeus Saudi Arabia, said: “Amadeus is delighted to once again join hands with Attar Travel Company to enhance the travel experiences in Saudi Arabia and the region.

“This partnership comes in line with Amadeus’ vision to contribute to the development of the region’s corporate travel sector by offering travel agencies access to our exclusive suite of innovative solutions.

“Amadeus’ comprehensive range of core products and services are designed to enhance competencies and raise customer satisfaction levels to take the Saudi tourism industry to its next phase of growth.”

As the leading business travel solutions provider, Amadeus has been constantly developing integrated multichannel tools to help travel agencies improve efficiencies and save time and costs.

Its acknowledged expertise and exceptional customer service have enabled the Saudi and regional travel sectors to deliver improved business performance and produce results that support successful growth strategies.

On the occasion, Sheikh Ghassan Omar Attar, CEO, Attar Travel Company, said: “We have long established relations with Amadeus, a prominent partner who perfectly understands the needs of the regional travel industry.

“We believe the new agreement with Amadeus will substantially boost Attar Travel Company’s capabilities to support the needs of our clients in the corporate travel sector and consolidate our position as the travel industry pioneers of Saudi Arabia.”

Attar Travel Company’s international clients include major multinational corporations, and it is equally recognized for its ability to respond to the needs of smaller organizations.