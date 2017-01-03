  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their “best”

World

Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their “best”

Reuters |

Japanese Representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata. (Reuters)

TAIPEI: Ties between Japan and Taiwan are at their best, Japan’s representative on the island said on Tuesday, at the unveiling of a new name for Japan’s representative office that has riled China.
Japan and Taiwan have extensive business ties and also share concern about an increasingly assertive mainland China.
But Japan, like most of the world’s countries, maintains only informal relations with Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.
Japan has diplomatic ties with Beijing — recognizing China’s position that there is only “one China” and Taiwan is part of it.
“Currently Japan-Taiwan relations are at their best, but we should take further steps to develop a good relationship,” Mikio Numata, Japan’s chief representative, said at a ceremony with Taiwan’s vice foreign minister, Leo Lee.
The ceremony was to officially change the name of Japan’s office on the island — its de facto embassy — to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.
It had been called the “Interchange Association, Japan” since it was set up in the 1970s. Since then, Japan has grown to become Taiwan’s third largest trading partner and second largest source of foreign tourists.
China has criticized the name change because it includes the word “Taiwan.” Its foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang repeated opposition on Tuesday, saying China had lodged representations with Japan about it.
Japan should “not send any wrong messages to the Taiwan authorities or the international community and not cause new interference in Sino-Japan ties,” Geng told reporters in Beijing.
Numata said the name change was to make it clear who the parties were.
“The goal was to put ‘Japan’ and ‘Taiwan’ in the name to clearly point out the counterparts of the exchange,” he said.
Many major countries, including the United States and Britain, operate representative offices in Taiwan under various names. The US mission is the American Institute in Taiwan.
Business relations between the mainland and Taiwan have grown significantly over the past decade but tension has increased since the island elected a president from an independence-leaning party last year.
China distrusts President Tsai Ing-wen and has stepped up pressure on her following a protocol-breaking phone call between her and US President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump later cast doubt on the US commitment to the “one China” policy and on the weekend, he did not rule out meeting Tsai in future.
Geng said there should be no official contacts between the United States and Taiwan.
“The Taiwan issue has always been the most important and sensitive one in relations between China and the United States. We urge the US to fully recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue,” Geng said
“I think that on the relevant issue Trump’s team is very clear.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

JOHANNESBURG The head of Mozambique s opposition movement says a cease fire declared a week ago...

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

South Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL South Korea South Korean President Park Geun hye refused to testify Tuesday in the...

Myanmar police arrest three over reporter murder

YANGON Myanmar police on Tuesday said they had arrested three people over the murder of a local...

Trump warns Obama against more Guantanamo releases

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump warned Tuesday against releasing any more terror...

Republicans drop ethics rules change after Trump rebuke

WASHINGTON US House Republicans scrapped Tuesday a controversial rules change that would have...

Months-long dry spell ends in Pakistan with rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come...

Emboldened Republicans take reins of new Congress

WASHINGTON A new US Congress convenes Tuesday with Republicans emboldened by Donald Trump s...

Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that witness testimony will be closed to the...

Indian minister blames ‘western dress’ for sex attacks

BANGALORE India An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticized women for...

Britain’s EU envoy Ivan Rogers resigns — FT

LONDON Britain s ambassador to the European Union has abruptly resigned just a few months before...

Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

LAGOS Nigeria has urged urgent diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent...

Germany plans security overhaul after Berlin attack

BERLIN Germany s interior minister Tuesday outlined plans for an overhaul of the country s...

Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines

MANILA The Russian Navy said Tuesday it was planning to hold war games with the Philippines as...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their “best”

TAIPEI Ties between Japan and Taiwan are at their best Japan s representative on the island said...

Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

JOHANNESBURG The head of Mozambique s opposition movement says a cease fire declared a week ago...

Amadeus, Attar Travel sign deal to create superior travel experiences

Highlighting its key role in the development of the region s corporate travel sector global...

Assila Hotel a destination for discerning food lovers in Jeddah

Assila Hotel a Rocco Forte Hotel located on Prince Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Street Tahlia Street...

Mooyah opens its 6th restaurant in the Kingdom

MOOYAH Burgers Fries Shakes a fast casual better burger chain has announced the opening of its...

Jet Airways to launch wide-body services to Jeddah

Jet Airways India s premier full service international airline will introduce its wide body...

Splash Calendar 2017 captures life moments

The Splash Calendar 2017 attempts to capture the raw emotions one feels incorporating the core...

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

Palm Springs fest kicks off 2017 awards season

PALM SPRINGS California Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honored...

Kate’s photographic talent recognized

LONDON Britain s Duchess of Cambridge whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess...

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller

BERLIN The first reprint of Adolf Hitler s Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a...

Syrian star turned pizza boy eyes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES It is an all too familiar Hollywood story The out of work actor eking out an...

South Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL South Korea South Korean President Park Geun hye refused to testify Tuesday in the...