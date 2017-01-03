  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

World

Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

Agence France Presse |

File photo: South African police control a crowd. Nigeria has urged "urgent" diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent confrontation with South African police. (AFP)

LAGOS: Nigeria has urged “urgent” diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent confrontation with South African police, in what they called a “barbaric” and “extra-judicial” killing.
The incident involves Nigerian man Victor Tochukwu Nnadi, who was allegedly choked as he lay handcuffed on a main street on Thursday.
Photos and film footage taken by witnesses show a prone body with a swollen face and blood coming from his mouth.
“The barbaric behavior of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa,” said Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a senior aide to the president on foreign affairs and the Nigerian diaspora.
“While appealing to Nigerians to avoid crimes, the extra-judicial killing of Nigerians is... unacceptable,” she said.
South African police said Nnadi resisted arrest on suspicion of drug dealing and died after swallowing a dose of heroin that he was trying to sell.
A group representing expatriates, the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), complained there had been no examination to confirm he had died of heroin.
South African police say they are carrying out further investigations.
“The accused is innocent until proven guilty,” NUSA spokesman Emeka Ezinteje Collins told AFP. “This is not a crime to be a Nigerian. We tend to believe that Nigerian lives don’t matter to them.”
Nnadi’s brother, who tried to prevent the arrest, was himself detained and remains incarcerated.
According to NUSA, there are around 800,000 Nigerians in South Africa, many of them living in Johannesburg.
The community was badly hit by a wave of xenophobic violence in April 2015 that, according to an official toll, left seven people dead and thousands homeless.
In its latest report, an independent watchdog said 640 people had died from police brutality or in police custody in South Africa.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their “best”

TAIPEI Ties between Japan and Taiwan are at their best Japan s representative on the island said...

Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

JOHANNESBURG The head of Mozambique s opposition movement says a cease fire declared a week ago...

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

South Korean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL South Korea South Korean President Park Geun hye refused to testify Tuesday in the...

Myanmar police arrest three over reporter murder

YANGON Myanmar police on Tuesday said they had arrested three people over the murder of a local...

Trump warns Obama against more Guantanamo releases

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump warned Tuesday against releasing any more terror...

Republicans drop ethics rules change after Trump rebuke

WASHINGTON US House Republicans scrapped Tuesday a controversial rules change that would have...

Months-long dry spell ends in Pakistan with rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD A senior meteorologist says the first rain and snowfall of the winter season have come...

Emboldened Republicans take reins of new Congress

WASHINGTON A new US Congress convenes Tuesday with Republicans emboldened by Donald Trump s...

Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that witness testimony will be closed to the...

Indian minister blames ‘western dress’ for sex attacks

BANGALORE India An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticized women for...

Britain’s EU envoy Ivan Rogers resigns — FT

LONDON Britain s ambassador to the European Union has abruptly resigned just a few months before...

Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

LAGOS Nigeria has urged urgent diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent...

Germany plans security overhaul after Berlin attack

BERLIN Germany s interior minister Tuesday outlined plans for an overhaul of the country s...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Nigeria attacks S.Africa police after ‘barbaric’ death

LAGOS Nigeria has urged urgent diplomatic action after one of its citizens died in a violent...

Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their “best”

TAIPEI Ties between Japan and Taiwan are at their best Japan s representative on the island said...

Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

JOHANNESBURG The head of Mozambique s opposition movement says a cease fire declared a week ago...

Amadeus, Attar Travel sign deal to create superior travel experiences

Highlighting its key role in the development of the region s corporate travel sector global...

Assila Hotel a destination for discerning food lovers in Jeddah

Assila Hotel a Rocco Forte Hotel located on Prince Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Street Tahlia Street...

Mooyah opens its 6th restaurant in the Kingdom

MOOYAH Burgers Fries Shakes a fast casual better burger chain has announced the opening of its...

Jet Airways to launch wide-body services to Jeddah

Jet Airways India s premier full service international airline will introduce its wide body...

Splash Calendar 2017 captures life moments

The Splash Calendar 2017 attempts to capture the raw emotions one feels incorporating the core...

Fire in historic Chilean city ‘practically’ controlled

SANTIAGO A large fire that burned 150 homes in the historic port city of Valparaiso Chile has...

Brazil chases escaped inmates after bloody prison riot

MANAUS BRAZIL Brazilian police staged a massive manhunt Tuesday for scores of convicts who...

Chinese official sentenced 10 years in vaccine scandal

BEIJING A former official of China s Food and Drug Administration has been jailed for taking...

Palm Springs fest kicks off 2017 awards season

PALM SPRINGS California Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honored...

Kate’s photographic talent recognized

LONDON Britain s Duchess of Cambridge whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess...

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller

BERLIN The first reprint of Adolf Hitler s Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a...

Syrian star turned pizza boy eyes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES It is an all too familiar Hollywood story The out of work actor eking out an...