Careem to provide cars for physically challenged

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Careem IT company to provide cars for the physically challenged via the Careem App in Riyadh and Jeddah.

The service will be extended to other cities to enable people with disabilities and beneficiaries of social welfare to make use of the service. The ministry is currently working on increasing the number of cars allocated for people with disabilities during the coming months. The agreement provides disabled people with a range of options through an electronic service where they can call for transport vehicles equipped for this purpose.

About 25 cars have been designated to work around the clock in Riyadh and Jeddah during the first stage of the operation. The number of cars and cities included in the service will gradually increase. The agreement includes a concession by the company of about 25 percent of its profits as part of its social responsibility to benefit persons with disabilities.

The agreement also provides the opportunity for beneficiaries of the ministry, such as orphans and social security beneficiaries, to join the company as drivers, and involve them in providing services to people with disabilities and improving their financial capabilities.

The number of trips made thus far via the application has reached 1,670, and is increasing daily with an average of 25 trips.