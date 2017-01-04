Doctor to perform plastic surgery on injured soldiers

JEDDAH: Dr. Ahmed Al-Bader, who is also a businessman, has announced an initiative to treat soldiers wounded in Saudi Arabia’s southern border areas. The gesture is intended as an appreciation for those who defend the homeland and its citizens.

Al-Bader said he is willing to support the wounded by giving them plastic surgery after the state has paid for their treatment in its hospitals.

The campaign’s coordinator, Mutleq Al-Assimi, told Arab News that the campaign is dedicated to those who need plastic surgery at the Panorama Gulf Group center.

He said 15 soldiers have already taken part in the initiative since it launched. He said the center is fully equipped to conduct advanced operations in the plastic surgery field, adding that the relevant cases would be referred to the consultants then they would set an appointment with the patient.

He said that the initiative aims to help patients remove the remaining scars from their wounds after finishing all procedures, stressing that this is part of the center’s social responsibility.

Registration and coordination with the wounded will continue over the next period, with the possibility of increasing the number of medical consultants involved according to demand.

Al-Bader previously helped treat 10 wounded soldiers during Ramadan.