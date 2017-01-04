  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Governor inaugurates website of Madinah Youth Committee

Saudi Arabia

Governor inaugurates website of Madinah Youth Committee

ARAB NEWS |

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman met Tuesday with the members of the Madinah Youth Committee headed by Director of Education Nasser Al-Abdulkarim and said the youth play an important role in building the future of a country due to their tremendous capabilities and positive energy, which should be utilized to serve the nation and religion.
The governor said that it is important to grant young men and women opportunities and get them involved in efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as to enhance their social participation.
Prince Faisal said it is important to discover the talents and capabilities of young people and to hold workshops for them to make use of their potential.
The governor said the youth constitute a majority in the Kingdom, where 70 percent of the population is under the age of 18.
This a major source of strength for the Saudi economy, which has a large human resource pool. It should take advantage of the capacity of youth to innovate. The country enjoys a growing consumer market and, as a result, should witness economic growth and expansion.
The governor said the work of the committee comes in light of a framework that contributes to realizing the strategy for building social awareness among youth and enhancing citizenship, responsibility, Islamic values and skills to accommodate changes.
The governor inaugurated the electronic website of the committee, which was set up to collect data and provide templates for initiative applications and committee membership. He also received his membership card from the committee.
Al-Abdulkarim said that on directives from the governor, the committee held a workshop on deriving benefits from the services and the guidance of government, private and civil society sectors to activate youth programs and initiatives.
The committee updated the website to include activities and events targeting the youth, with the participation of 27 bodies.
An electronic database was created for youth programs focused on employment, volunteer work, sports and recreation, training and education and funding and a guide containing all activities and programs targeting youth was issued, he said.
He said a meeting was held with 50 youth, nominated by a number of organizations, to create youth teams within the committee.
The workshop also brought together 250 young people in Madinah, focusing on setting priorities of some programs and activities for the Hijri year 1438, and taking stock of obstacles and challenges.
Moreover, a series of other workshops involved 60 youth, working to boost their skills in the fields of building operational plans and performance management. Forty others participated in a workshop on the rehabilitation of youth committees throughout the Kingdom, carried out by the King Salman Youth Center in cooperation with the Madinah Development Commission, said Al-Abdulkarim.
He highlighted the many youth-led initiatives in which young people seek agreements and partnerships with the public and private sector in order to receive support for their initiatives and activities that focus on integrating the youth into society.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

JEDDAH The bodies of five Saudi victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting arrived at Jeddah and...

KSA begins its three-year term at UN Human Rights Council

RIYADH Saudi Arabia which was re elected to the UN Human Rights Council in October began its...

Doctor to perform plastic surgery on injured soldiers

JEDDAH Dr Ahmed Al Bader who is also a businessman has announced an initiative to treat soldiers...

Two Saudis die from MERS, another infected

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH reported two deaths and a new case of infection from the Middle...

15 sites approved for Saudi Urban Heritage Record

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Careem to provide cars for physically challenged

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Careem IT...

Abu Sin, Christina back in first broadcast since his arrest

JEDDAH Abu Sin 19 apparently could not stay away from the YouNow smartphone application any...

Saudi gets 13 years for joining Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi citizen to 13 years in prison...

World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

RIYADH World leaders including those from the Gulf congratulated Saudi King Salman Crown Prince...

King Salman condemns Istanbul terror attack

RIYADH King Salman has condemned the terror attack in Turkey that killed at least 39 people at a...

Chinese to excavate at Al-Sireen site

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage signed an agreement with the...

Saudi Campaign distributes aid to Syrians in Lebanon

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign has distributed aid to 9 570 beneficiaries belonging to 1 595...

90 heroin capsules found in passenger’s intestines

JEDDAH Jazan Border Guards impounded more than half a ton of hashish which was being smuggled...

Rioting workers of Binladen Group sentenced to prison and lashes

JEDDAH The Saudi Criminal Court in Makkah has sentenced 49 workers found guilty of rioting and...

Labor ministry signs agreement to fund worker ethics charter

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Ali bin Ibrahim...

Riyadh expo hosts families withhome-run businesses

RIYADH Saudi families exhibited various homemade products at the weeklong fourth Montijoon expo...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Exposed: The Houthi charge sheet: killing civilians, recruiting child-soldiers

CAIRO A report alleging human rights violations in Yemen by Houthi rebels has recorded 949 cases...

Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

JEDDAH The bodies of five Saudi victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting arrived at Jeddah and...

Opposition suspends talks over truce violations by Assad regime

BEIRUT Syrian regime forces pressed their offensive in a water rich valley northwest of Damascus...

KSA begins its three-year term at UN Human Rights Council

RIYADH Saudi Arabia which was re elected to the UN Human Rights Council in October began its...

Governor inaugurates website of Madinah Youth Committee

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman met Tuesday with the members of the Madinah Youth...

Doctor to perform plastic surgery on injured soldiers

JEDDAH Dr Ahmed Al Bader who is also a businessman has announced an initiative to treat soldiers...

Two Saudis die from MERS, another infected

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH reported two deaths and a new case of infection from the Middle...

15 sites approved for Saudi Urban Heritage Record

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Careem to provide cars for physically challenged

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Careem IT...

Abu Sin, Christina back in first broadcast since his arrest

JEDDAH Abu Sin 19 apparently could not stay away from the YouNow smartphone application any...

Saudi gets 13 years for joining Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi citizen to 13 years in prison...

Rough start for US Republicans on first day of Trump-era Congress

WASHINGTON The Republican led US Congress had a rough start to its first session of the Donald...

Warner in Bradman class; Renshaw’s maiden century

SYDNEY David Warner joined the illustrious company of Don Bradman and Victor Trumper with a Test...

Price takes control with Dakar second stage win

TUCUMAN Argentina Australian KTM motorbike rider and defending champion Toby Price won the second...

Feghouli among notable Africa Cup absentees

JOHANNESBURG Midfielders Sofiane Feghouli of Algeria and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and striker...