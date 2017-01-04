  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

Saudi Arabia

Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

FOUZIA KHAN |

Coffins of Saudi victims of the Istanbul attack being carried after their arrival at the Jeddah airport. (AFP)

JEDDAH: The bodies of five Saudi victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting arrived at Jeddah and Madinah airports on Tuesday. The remaining bodies are expected to arrive on Wednesday.
The names of the victims who already arrived are twins Mohammed and Ahmed Saud bin Abdul Wahab Al-Fadl, Wissam Al-Jafri and Lubna Ghaznawi. The bodies were received by relatives, family members and friends.
The body of another female victim, Shahd Samman, who was a lawyer, arrived in Madinah.
The funeral prayer for the twins took place after Dhuhr prayers at Al-Juffali Mosque and they were laid to rest at Umm Hawa cemetery in Jeddah.
The twins’ father Saud bin Abdul Wahab Al-Fadl said his sons were looking forward to a better life and job opportunities and were too young to die at the age of 24.
“On such special nights there should be extra security,” he said. “I wish this tragedy wouldn’t happen to any other family in the future.”
Esam Abu Zinadah, uncle to Nasreen Abu Zinadah, mother of the twins, told Arab News their bodies were received on Tuesday and buried on the same day. He said Islam is a religion of peace, and what happened was clearly terrorism.
“It is a very sad reality check when such a catastrophe happens to a family member, friends or people we know... We should all keep fighting to stop terrorism, prevent this toxic ideology from spreading further and instead spread peace to the world without any discrimination as our religion and Prophet (peace be upon him) taught us,” he said.
Ghaznawi’s body was buried in Al-Ma’la cemetery in Makkah, while the body of Al-Jafri will also be buried in the city.
Loui Al-Shareef, a friend of Ghaznawi, tweeted that she “was a great soul” and “was always ready to help others. May Allah rest her soul in peace. What happened should not have happened.”
Ghaznawi’s sister Mayadah said in a statement that Lubna was with two of her girlfriends when the attack took place, one of whom, Nura Badrawi, later died of her injuries.
Foreign Ministry sources said the state would cover the costs of treatment of those injured until their return to the Kingdom.
Zinadah also told Arab News that Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the Turkish consul general, businessmen and others from Jeddah came to offer their condolences.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KSA begins its three-year term at UN Human Rights Council

RIYADH Saudi Arabia which was re elected to the UN Human Rights Council in October began its...

Governor inaugurates website of Madinah Youth Committee

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman met Tuesday with the members of the Madinah Youth...

Doctor to perform plastic surgery on injured soldiers

JEDDAH Dr Ahmed Al Bader who is also a businessman has announced an initiative to treat soldiers...

Two Saudis die from MERS, another infected

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH reported two deaths and a new case of infection from the Middle...

15 sites approved for Saudi Urban Heritage Record

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Careem to provide cars for physically challenged

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Careem IT...

Abu Sin, Christina back in first broadcast since his arrest

JEDDAH Abu Sin 19 apparently could not stay away from the YouNow smartphone application any...

Saudi gets 13 years for joining Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi citizen to 13 years in prison...

World leaders congratulate King Salman on accession anniversary

RIYADH World leaders including those from the Gulf congratulated Saudi King Salman Crown Prince...

King Salman condemns Istanbul terror attack

RIYADH King Salman has condemned the terror attack in Turkey that killed at least 39 people at a...

Chinese to excavate at Al-Sireen site

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage signed an agreement with the...

Saudi Campaign distributes aid to Syrians in Lebanon

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign has distributed aid to 9 570 beneficiaries belonging to 1 595...

90 heroin capsules found in passenger’s intestines

JEDDAH Jazan Border Guards impounded more than half a ton of hashish which was being smuggled...

Rioting workers of Binladen Group sentenced to prison and lashes

JEDDAH The Saudi Criminal Court in Makkah has sentenced 49 workers found guilty of rioting and...

Labor ministry signs agreement to fund worker ethics charter

RIYADH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Ali bin Ibrahim...

Riyadh expo hosts families withhome-run businesses

RIYADH Saudi families exhibited various homemade products at the weeklong fourth Montijoon expo...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Exposed: The Houthi charge sheet: killing civilians, recruiting child-soldiers

CAIRO A report alleging human rights violations in Yemen by Houthi rebels has recorded 949 cases...

Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

JEDDAH The bodies of five Saudi victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting arrived at Jeddah and...

Opposition suspends talks over truce violations by Assad regime

BEIRUT Syrian regime forces pressed their offensive in a water rich valley northwest of Damascus...

KSA begins its three-year term at UN Human Rights Council

RIYADH Saudi Arabia which was re elected to the UN Human Rights Council in October began its...

Governor inaugurates website of Madinah Youth Committee

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman met Tuesday with the members of the Madinah Youth...

Doctor to perform plastic surgery on injured soldiers

JEDDAH Dr Ahmed Al Bader who is also a businessman has announced an initiative to treat soldiers...

Two Saudis die from MERS, another infected

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH reported two deaths and a new case of infection from the Middle...

15 sites approved for Saudi Urban Heritage Record

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Careem to provide cars for physically challenged

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Careem IT...

Abu Sin, Christina back in first broadcast since his arrest

JEDDAH Abu Sin 19 apparently could not stay away from the YouNow smartphone application any...

Saudi gets 13 years for joining Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi citizen to 13 years in prison...

Rough start for US Republicans on first day of Trump-era Congress

WASHINGTON The Republican led US Congress had a rough start to its first session of the Donald...

Warner in Bradman class; Renshaw’s maiden century

SYDNEY David Warner joined the illustrious company of Don Bradman and Victor Trumper with a Test...

Price takes control with Dakar second stage win

TUCUMAN Argentina Australian KTM motorbike rider and defending champion Toby Price won the second...

Feghouli among notable Africa Cup absentees

JOHANNESBURG Midfielders Sofiane Feghouli of Algeria and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and striker...