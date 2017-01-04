Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

JEDDAH: The bodies of five Saudi victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting arrived at Jeddah and Madinah airports on Tuesday. The remaining bodies are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The names of the victims who already arrived are twins Mohammed and Ahmed Saud bin Abdul Wahab Al-Fadl, Wissam Al-Jafri and Lubna Ghaznawi. The bodies were received by relatives, family members and friends.

The body of another female victim, Shahd Samman, who was a lawyer, arrived in Madinah.

The funeral prayer for the twins took place after Dhuhr prayers at Al-Juffali Mosque and they were laid to rest at Umm Hawa cemetery in Jeddah.

The twins’ father Saud bin Abdul Wahab Al-Fadl said his sons were looking forward to a better life and job opportunities and were too young to die at the age of 24.

“On such special nights there should be extra security,” he said. “I wish this tragedy wouldn’t happen to any other family in the future.”

Esam Abu Zinadah, uncle to Nasreen Abu Zinadah, mother of the twins, told Arab News their bodies were received on Tuesday and buried on the same day. He said Islam is a religion of peace, and what happened was clearly terrorism.

“It is a very sad reality check when such a catastrophe happens to a family member, friends or people we know... We should all keep fighting to stop terrorism, prevent this toxic ideology from spreading further and instead spread peace to the world without any discrimination as our religion and Prophet (peace be upon him) taught us,” he said.

Ghaznawi’s body was buried in Al-Ma’la cemetery in Makkah, while the body of Al-Jafri will also be buried in the city.

Loui Al-Shareef, a friend of Ghaznawi, tweeted that she “was a great soul” and “was always ready to help others. May Allah rest her soul in peace. What happened should not have happened.”

Ghaznawi’s sister Mayadah said in a statement that Lubna was with two of her girlfriends when the attack took place, one of whom, Nura Badrawi, later died of her injuries.

Foreign Ministry sources said the state would cover the costs of treatment of those injured until their return to the Kingdom.

Zinadah also told Arab News that Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the Turkish consul general, businessmen and others from Jeddah came to offer their condolences.