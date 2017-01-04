  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Number of displaced in Mosul op passes 125,000

Number of displaced in Mosul op passes 125,000

AFP |

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the violence in the northern city of Mosul as a result of a planned operation to retake the Iraqi city from jihadists. (AFP)

IRBIL: More than 125,000 Iraqis have been displaced since the start in October of an offensive to retake Mosul from jihadists, the United Nations said Wednesday. 
“Following the intensification of military operations in Mosul city on 29 December, the rate of displacement from Mosul has increased markedly, with over 9,000 people having fled the city in the space of four days,” said the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
OCHA also said about 14,000 of the 125,568 people confirmed to have been displaced in 11 weeks have already returned to their homes in recaptured areas.
After a lull in the offensive launched on October 17 to retake what is now the Daesh group’s last major stronghold in the country, Iraqi forces started a fresh push last week, engaging in heavy fighting in eastern Mosul.
A senior commander from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service that has done most of the front-line fighting inside the city told AFP on Sunday that Iraqi forces now controlled more than 60 percent of Mosul’s eastern half.
AFP reporters saw streams of civilians fleeing the fighting on foot in recent days, carrying what belongings they could bring along in bags.
More than 3.3 million people are currently displaced in Iraq, where a total of 10 million need humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.
Officials say it could be months before Iraqi forces are able to completely retake Mosul, Iraq’s second city, where hundreds of thousands of civilians still live.
Some were forced to stay by Daesh, others remained for fear of losing their property, because winter conditions in displacement camps are harsh or simply because escape routes are not safe enough. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Iraqi forces press gains against Daesh in eastern Mosul

ERBIL Iraqi forces pressed gains against Daesh militants in eastern Mosul on Wednesday and have...

Trump bromance proves fruitful for Dubai property billionaire

I am a little surprised but pleased to see that one of my predictions for 2017 came to pass...

Gold hits near 4-week high as dollar retreats

LONDON Gold touched a near four week high on Wednesday as the dollar edged back from a 14 year...

Eurozone inflation jumps to three-year high

BRUSSELS Inflation in the eurozone jumped in December to the highest level in more than three...

Vitol clinches $1 billion pre-finance deal with Iran

LONDON DUBAI The world s largest oil trader Vitol has clinched a deal with the National Iranian...

Oil prices rise on expected drop in US crude inventories

NEW YORK Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday on expectations that US crude inventories have...

Gulf stock listings nosedive in 2016: Report

KUWAIT CITY Stock markets in the energy rich Gulf saw a sharp drop in the number of initial...

Auto industry’s relationship with Trump takes dramatic turn

FLAT ROCK Michigan The auto industry s relationship with President elect Donald Trump took a...

Tadawul slides 0.7 percent

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI on Wednesday continued to underperform the region and the...

Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

LAS VEGAS As tech industry leaders gather for an annual extravaganza showcasing hot new products...

Electric car startup unveils ‘new species’ of vehicle

LAS VEGAS Faraday Future the secretive electric car startup with ambitions to overtake Tesla...

Fidelity unit to launch products in China, first among foreign asset managers

SHANGHAI HONG KONG Fidelity International has become the first global asset manager allowed to...

Egypt OKs bankruptcy law to spur investment

CAIRO The Egyptian Cabinet approved on Wednesday the country s first bankruptcy law Justice...

Tawuniya organizes training session for journalists

Tawuniya Insurance Company recently organized a training session entitled Insurance fundamentals...

Qatar Airways offers luxury sleepwear to passengers

Qatar Airways in partnership with The White Company will offer sleepwear to its first and...