Fashion

Kim Kardashian makes long-awaited return to social media

AP

TV personality Kim Kardashian. (REUTERS)

Kim Kardashian has made her long-awaited return to social media, three months after going silent in the wake of being held up and robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry at a Paris hotel.
Kardashian posted a picture of her with husband Kanye West and their two children on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the photo, “family.” It was her first post on the platform since Oct. 3. She also returned to Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook with a series of posts. She responded to a fan’s excitement about her return with the note, “I missed you guys!“
Kardashian was known to be ever-present on social media before the Paris incident.
West and Kardashian have been the subject of breakup rumors following West’s hospitalization in November. 

