  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Day hopes shorter swing leads to long spell of success

Sports

Day hopes shorter swing leads to long spell of success

AFP |

Jason Day: "I'm just trying to get stuck back into the process, trying to get better." (AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Jason Day kicks off 2017 at the US PGA Tour tournament of champions on Thursday ranked No.1 in the world, and the Aussie is hoping his painstaking rehab of a back injury keeps him at the top.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at Kapalua, Hawaii, where the elite tournament tees off on Thursday, Day said he was “cautiously optimistic” he could avoid a repeat of his injury-plagued 2016.
“I’m just trying to get stuck back into the process, trying to get better,” said Day, who said he spent the three months since back pain forced him out of the Tour Championship in September working to recover.
“I feel better about my body, feel better about my game, feel better about my swing,” Day said. “I feel better mentally than I did the second half of last year, so I’m hoping for very good things this year.”
Day said he has worked on shortening his backswing in a bid to alleviate pressure on his back.
He hopes the new approach will see him end a seven-month title drought.
“Seven months, it really is a long time,” he said.
Health issues weren’t the only thing that Day felt threw him off track last year, and he said that in 2017 he would stop worrying about being thought a slow player and return to the methodical ways that helped him put together a sparkling run of seven wins in 17 starts.
That included three USPGA titles last year — but none after the Players Championship in May.
Day admitted that he let concerns about his pace of play pull him out of his normal game plan.
“I wasn’t as deliberate going into a golf shot. Gathering the information, I wasn’t as deliberate,” he said. “Obviously, everyone wants to speed up the game. Obviously, that’s a big subject in golf, to speed up the game.
“You don’t want to be classed as a slower guy, but thinking about it now, when I was playing and competing really well I forgot about that stuff,” he said.
“I just have to make sure I am deliberate but still respect other players.”
While the USPGA Tour’s 2016-17 season officially got under way in October, this week’s event marks a return to action for many top golfers.
Jordan Spieth was coming off a stellar 2015 that lifted him to number one in the world when he won the trophy last year. The 23-year-old Texan returns this year ranked fifth in the world.
World number three Dustin Johnson, who won the US Open on his way to USPGA Player of the Year honors, is a strong contender, having lifted the trophy at Kapalua in 2013.
And sixth-ranked Japanese Hideki Matsuyama arrives in Hawaii on a hot streak that includes four victories in late 2016, including the Japan Open and World Golf Championships HSBC Champions in China in October, the Taiheiyo Masters in November and the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the first week of December.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Kerber, Cibulkova survive scares in Brisbane

BRISBANE World No 1 Angelique Kerber survived a big scare from Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty...

Selfie surprise for Djokovic after Doha win

DOHA Novak Djokovic eased through to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Wednesday and was...

Azhar, Younis lead Pakistan fightback after big Aussie declaration

SYDNEY Azhar Ali and Younis Khan kept Pakistan afloat after rookie Peter Handscomb made it three...

MS Dhoni quits as captain of ODI and T20 teams

NEW DELHI World Cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stood down as captain of India s...

Federer loses to teenager Zverev in Hopman Cup

PERTH Roger Federer s comeback from injury struck its first hurdle on Wednesday when he was...

Giroud caps Arsenal revival; Clement sees Swansea win

LONDON Arsenal staged a sensational fightback from three goals down as Olivier Giroud s last gasp...

Zidane celebrates flawless year at Madrid

MADRID The relentless demands for success at Real Madrid have cost many high profile and heavily...

Weber leaves winner as Canadiens beat Predators 2-1 in OT

NASHVILLE Tennessee Shea Weber scored in the third period of his return to Nashville and Max...

Spurs romp past Raptors; 76ers edge Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES The San Antonio Spurs dominated Toronto 110 82 on Tuesday handing the Raptors their...

FA treated Bobby Moore shamefully: Ex-wife

LONDON England s 1966 World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore was treated outrageously by the...

Warner in Bradman class; Renshaw’s maiden century

SYDNEY David Warner joined the illustrious company of Don Bradman and Victor Trumper with a Test...

Price takes control with Dakar second stage win

TUCUMAN Argentina Australian KTM motorbike rider and defending champion Toby Price won the second...

Feghouli among notable Africa Cup absentees

JOHANNESBURG Midfielders Sofiane Feghouli of Algeria and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and striker...

Tarasenko brace lifts Blues to outdoor win over Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals within two minutes of the third period Monday to...

Guardiola’s dark mood chimes with City form

LONDON Coaching great Pep Guardiola s hint that Manchester City may be his last job has raised...

German international Draxler signs for PSG

PARIS German international Julian Draxler has joined Paris Saint Germain from Wolfsburg on a four...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Tawuniya organizes training session for journalists

Tawuniya Insurance Company recently organized a training session entitled Insurance fundamentals...

Qatar Airways offers luxury sleepwear to passengers

Qatar Airways in partnership with The White Company will offer sleepwear to its first and...

Emaar Hospitality Group wins ISO 28000: 2007

Emaar Hospitality Group the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC has...

Aljomaih and Shell set world record

Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oils JOSLOC unveiled the world s largest oil bottle containing 1...

Oman Air to abolish excess baggage charges from Jan. 9

Oman Air has announced abolishment of high excess baggage charges effective Jan 9 The airline is...

Britain picks career diplomat as new EU envoy: source

LONDON Britain on Wednesday picked career diplomat Tim Barrow to replace its ambassador to the...

Indonesia says military acted alone to suspend cooperation with Australia

JAKARTA SYDNEY Indonesia s military acted alone when it suspended cooperation with Australia s...

Sweden urges UN Security Council to produce results in 2017

UNITED NATIONS Sweden s UN ambassador urged members of the often divided UN Security Council on...

Kerber, Cibulkova survive scares in Brisbane

BRISBANE World No 1 Angelique Kerber survived a big scare from Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty...

Germany tries Syrian accused of scoping out targets for Daesh

BERLIN A 19 year old Syrian man went on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of surveying sites...

Italy to step up deportations after migrant death protest

ROME Italy vowed Wednesday to increase deportations of migrants whose asylum requests have been...

Czechs detect bird flu on 2 farms, in dead swans

PRAGUE Czech authorities on Wednesday said they had detected highly contagious bird flu at two...

Massachusetts triple murderer’s lawyer pleads for life

BOSTON An attorney for a Massachusetts drifter who killed three men in a series of attacks in...

Selfie surprise for Djokovic after Doha win

DOHA Novak Djokovic eased through to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Wednesday and was...

South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Denmark A judge in Denmark said Wednesday she is strongly considering taking legal...