Qatar Airways offers luxury sleepwear to passengers

Qatar Airways, in partnership with The White Company, will offer sleepwear to its first- and business-class passengers traveling across the airline’s global network.

The sleeper suits are individually styled for men and women. The men’s sleeper suit is designed in charcoal grey marl and the women’s in contemporary, mid-grey. Both are made of 100 percent cotton to provide the highest level of comfort. Both sets come with matching luxury cotton slippers, with a faux fur interior sole for extra warmth and comfort.

During the three-year partnership, the airline aims at introducing new sleeper suits in a range of fresh colors and styles.

First-class passengers traveling on-board Qatar Airways A380 flights to London, Bangkok, Paris, Sydney and Guangzhou can enjoy these sleeper suits. The new sleepwear will debut in business class soon.

Rossen Dimitrov, Qatar Airways’ senior vice president of customer experience said: “This exciting three-year partnership with The White Company will provide our premium passengers with exclusively-designed sleepwear offering stylish comfort throughout their journey. This partnership with an iconic global brand, known for providing sumptuous style and beautifully designed products, perfectly complements the bespoke premium experience created on board for our travelers.”

Chrissie Rucker, MBE, founder of The White Company, said: “We are delighted to partner with Qatar Airways on our first foray into airline sleepwear. At The White Company we are proud of our commitment to supply our customers with the highest quality products and saw in Qatar Airways a shared value. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Qatar Airways recently launched new designer amenity kits from BRICS featuring products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, the environmentally friendly olive oil company.