Tawuniya organizes training session for journalists

Tawuniya Insurance Company recently organized a training session entitled “Insurance fundamentals for the media” at its Talent Development Center in Riyadh. The event highlighted the relation between risk and insurance, insurance principles, insurance products and the pricing process, in addition to an overview of the insurance sector in Saudi Arabia.

Presenting certificates to the participating journalists, Sultan Al-Khomashi, Tawuniya’s senior vice president — technical, stressed the need to enhance the knowledge of media professionals on this subject to better serve the public.

Majed Al-Bahiti, general manager of marketing, declared: “We are proud to host this elite group of journalists in this training session that has been customized to enhance media professionals’ insurance knowledge through insurance experts to provide a professional overview of insurance principles, the best insurance practices and market challenges.”

He said that the insurance sector’s development and its future chances required specialized economic reporting to highlight issues related to this field in a professional manner.