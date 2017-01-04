  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

Business & Economy

Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

AFP |

People look at products during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday. (AFP)

LAS VEGAS: As tech industry leaders gather for an annual extravaganza showcasing hot new products, political uncertainty is casting a cloud over the sector.
The election of Donald Trump and the Brexit referendum are among the factors weighing on the outlook. And a strong US dollar may cut into spending for many consumers around the world.
With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicking off this week in Las Vegas, the organizers are predicting that industry revenue would shrink for the fourth consecutive year.
Consumer Technology Association senior director of market research Steve Koenig revealed the forecast Tuesday, predicting the amount of money people around the world spend on smartphones and other gadgets this year would tally $929 billion as compared to $950 billion in 2016.
Koenig said the “underpinning” of the global forecast was “uncertainty with the election of Trump and with Brexit.”
“This air of uncertainty certainly is going to impact discretionary spending of consumers; business investment, and investment by governments,” Koenig contended.
Nearly half of the money spent on consumer technology will be for smartphones, which were forecast to account for 47 percent of spending on devices.
“Mobility really does make the world go around,” Koenig said during a CTA presentation ahead of the official opening of the show Thursday.
“The smartphone is the center of the consumer technology universe.”
Smartphones, tablets, desktop computers, laptops, televisions, cameras and smartwatches made up a set of categories expected to account for some 81 percent, or $754 billion, in consumer electronics industry revenue this year.
This is the first time smartwatches have made it into what Koenig called the “Magnificent Seven” revenue generating products in the industry.
“We are seeing a lot of traction in smart watches,” Koenig said. “Wearable (computing devices) are generating lots of innovation that is fueling lots of growth.”
In one of the first events at the show, Chinese electronics giant Huawei announced the global launch of its mid-range Honor 6x smartphone which includes dual-lens camera technology and is aimed at young consumers.
The smartphone, which was launched in China last year, will be available in 13 new markets this month, including the United States, at a price of $249 to $299, the company announced at CES.
Huawei has emerged as the world’s third largest smartphone vendor but has had only limited success in the United States.
Huawei, which has a declared goal of becoming the number one smartphone maker, faces a crowded market behind the top two sellers, competing against other Chinese firms such as Lenovo and Xiaomi and South Korea’s LG, which have also slated announcements at the electronics show.
Fiat-Chrysler, meanwhile, used CES to unveil a Portal concept car designed for Millennials: An electric-powered minivan with modular components that can be adapted for autonomous driving.
Inside a boxy exterior, the vehicle has an adaptable, modular “third space” that can be modified for passengers or cargo.
The company said it can be used in “semi-autonomous operation,” where a driver has the option to turn control over to the vehicle under certain highway driving situations.
The Portal uses an array of sensors to monitor conditions that can assist drivers and is designed to allow upgrades for more self-driving capabilities.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Gold hits near 4-week high as dollar retreats

LONDON Gold touched a near four week high on Wednesday as the dollar edged back from a 14 year...

Eurozone inflation jumps to three-year high

BRUSSELS Inflation in the eurozone jumped in December to the highest level in more than three...

Vitol clinches $1 billion pre-finance deal with Iran

LONDON DUBAI The world s largest oil trader Vitol has clinched a deal with the National Iranian...

Oil prices rise on expected drop in US crude inventories

NEW YORK Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday on expectations that US crude inventories have...

Gulf stock listings nosedive in 2016: Report

KUWAIT CITY Stock markets in the energy rich Gulf saw a sharp drop in the number of initial...

Auto industry’s relationship with Trump takes dramatic turn

FLAT ROCK Michigan The auto industry s relationship with President elect Donald Trump took a...

Tadawul slides 0.7 percent

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI on Wednesday continued to underperform the region and the...

Electric car startup unveils ‘new species’ of vehicle

LAS VEGAS Faraday Future the secretive electric car startup with ambitions to overtake Tesla...

Fidelity unit to launch products in China, first among foreign asset managers

SHANGHAI HONG KONG Fidelity International has become the first global asset manager allowed to...

Egypt OKs bankruptcy law to spur investment

CAIRO The Egyptian Cabinet approved on Wednesday the country s first bankruptcy law Justice...

Tawuniya organizes training session for journalists

Tawuniya Insurance Company recently organized a training session entitled Insurance fundamentals...

Qatar Airways offers luxury sleepwear to passengers

Qatar Airways in partnership with The White Company will offer sleepwear to its first and...

Emaar Hospitality Group wins ISO 28000: 2007

Emaar Hospitality Group the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC has...

Aljomaih and Shell set world record

Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oils JOSLOC unveiled the world s largest oil bottle containing 1...

Oman Air to abolish excess baggage charges from Jan. 9

Oman Air has announced abolishment of high excess baggage charges effective Jan 9 The airline is...

Abu Dhabi backdates new rental fees to February 2016

ABU DHABI A state owned newspaper in Abu Dhabi is reporting the emirate s new charge on...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

As Obama exit looms, Guantanamo set for extra time under Trump

WASHINGTON With just two weeks left in office US President Barack Obama is planning a final...

Michel Aoun’s visit marks a new era in KSA-Lebanon ties

RIYADH BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday marking his...

Arab opposition group claims pipeline bombings in Iran

DUBAI An Arab opposition group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran s oil rich south and...

99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99 000 Captagon...

Daesh supporter jailed for 13 years

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi national to 13 years in...

Research groups join talks on Haj strategy

JEDDAH Crowd management at the Grand Mosque was the focus of a recent discussion at The Haj...

US envoy congratulates King Salman

RIYADH US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Westphal expressed his best wishes to King Salman on...

Warm welcome at Madinah airport for pilgrims

MADINAH The first pilgrims hosted this year by King Salman s Program for Umrah and Visit arrived...

SPA and Nebras sign deal to fight drug menace

RIYADH The Saudi Press Agency SPA and the National Committee for Combating Drugs Nebras have...

Saudi courts to send notices vianational address system

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice and Saudi Post Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation...

Diriyah on course to become world-class tourist spot

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA recently highlighted its program to develop the...

Houthis ‘pose threat to press freedom’

RIYADH Yemen s Information Minister Muammar Al Aryani has expressed gratitude to the Saudi...

Double baby joy for Amal, George?

BEIRUT US star George Clooney and his wife and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are...

‘You’re terminated!’: Schwarzenegger takes over ‘Apprentice’

NEW YORK When Donald Trump hosted The Celebrity Apprentice he dismissed contestants with what...

Without Arab action, Kerry’s truths mean nothing

Although you have to tip your hat to Barack Obama for at least trying to expose the lies of...