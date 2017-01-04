  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Tadawul slides 0.7 percent

Business & Economy

Tadawul slides 0.7 percent

Reuters |

DUBAI: The Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) on Wednesday continued to underperform the region and the index lost 0.7 percent, its largest decline since Dec. 19. Trading volume was the lowest this week. The petrochemical sector was the main drag after oil prices fell about 2 percent overnight; the sector’s index slipped 1.1 percent.
Mid-sized Advanced Petrochemical, however, rose 0.2 percent after the company, the first to publish fourth-quarter earnings in the Kingdom, reported quarterly net income of SR210 million ($56 million), up 44 percent from a year ago and beating NCB Capital’s estimate of SR198 million.
Other stock markets in the region where foreign funds are most active outperformed for a second straight day on Wednesday, with Egypt’s index hitting a record high.
Egypt’s main index gained 1.5 percent to 12,608 points in the highest trading volume this week, surpassing the intra-day record high of 12,534 points hit on Dec. 22.
Palm Hills Development jumped 8.5 percent after saying it signed an agreement with the Ministry of Housing to buy a major plot in West Cairo to build a new project close to the company’s existing developments.
Foreign investors, who have been net buyers of Egyptian shares since Egypt floated its currency two months ago, remained buyers on Wednesday, bourse data showed.
Qatar’s index gained for a second session in row, closing 0.8 percent higher with 80 percent of shares in the index advancing. Real estate developer United Development was the top performer, jumping 4.9 percent in heavy trade.
A monthly Reuters survey of leading Middle East fund managers at the end of December found them bullish on regional equities in general, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, where they intend to capture high annual dividend yields.
Dubai’s index recouped early losses to close 0.4 percent higher as some of the largest listed shares were bid up. Emirates NBD, which is usually thinly traded, gained 2.9 percent.
Dubai Islamic Bank rose 0.4 percent after saying it had completed the sale of its stake in Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank to Bank Al-Etihad and Etihad Islamic Investment Co. DIB held 20.8 percent in the Jordanian bank; the value of the sale was not disclosed.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Gold hits near 4-week high as dollar retreats

LONDON Gold touched a near four week high on Wednesday as the dollar edged back from a 14 year...

Eurozone inflation jumps to three-year high

BRUSSELS Inflation in the eurozone jumped in December to the highest level in more than three...

Vitol clinches $1 billion pre-finance deal with Iran

LONDON DUBAI The world s largest oil trader Vitol has clinched a deal with the National Iranian...

Oil prices rise on expected drop in US crude inventories

NEW YORK Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday on expectations that US crude inventories have...

Gulf stock listings nosedive in 2016: Report

KUWAIT CITY Stock markets in the energy rich Gulf saw a sharp drop in the number of initial...

Auto industry’s relationship with Trump takes dramatic turn

FLAT ROCK Michigan The auto industry s relationship with President elect Donald Trump took a...

Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

LAS VEGAS As tech industry leaders gather for an annual extravaganza showcasing hot new products...

Electric car startup unveils ‘new species’ of vehicle

LAS VEGAS Faraday Future the secretive electric car startup with ambitions to overtake Tesla...

Fidelity unit to launch products in China, first among foreign asset managers

SHANGHAI HONG KONG Fidelity International has become the first global asset manager allowed to...

Egypt OKs bankruptcy law to spur investment

CAIRO The Egyptian Cabinet approved on Wednesday the country s first bankruptcy law Justice...

Tawuniya organizes training session for journalists

Tawuniya Insurance Company recently organized a training session entitled Insurance fundamentals...

Qatar Airways offers luxury sleepwear to passengers

Qatar Airways in partnership with The White Company will offer sleepwear to its first and...

Emaar Hospitality Group wins ISO 28000: 2007

Emaar Hospitality Group the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC has...

Aljomaih and Shell set world record

Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oils JOSLOC unveiled the world s largest oil bottle containing 1...

Oman Air to abolish excess baggage charges from Jan. 9

Oman Air has announced abolishment of high excess baggage charges effective Jan 9 The airline is...

Abu Dhabi backdates new rental fees to February 2016

ABU DHABI A state owned newspaper in Abu Dhabi is reporting the emirate s new charge on...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

As Obama exit looms, Guantanamo set for extra time under Trump

WASHINGTON With just two weeks left in office US President Barack Obama is planning a final...

Michel Aoun’s visit marks a new era in KSA-Lebanon ties

RIYADH BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday marking his...

Arab opposition group claims pipeline bombings in Iran

DUBAI An Arab opposition group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran s oil rich south and...

99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99 000 Captagon...

Daesh supporter jailed for 13 years

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi national to 13 years in...

Research groups join talks on Haj strategy

JEDDAH Crowd management at the Grand Mosque was the focus of a recent discussion at The Haj...

US envoy congratulates King Salman

RIYADH US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Westphal expressed his best wishes to King Salman on...

Warm welcome at Madinah airport for pilgrims

MADINAH The first pilgrims hosted this year by King Salman s Program for Umrah and Visit arrived...

SPA and Nebras sign deal to fight drug menace

RIYADH The Saudi Press Agency SPA and the National Committee for Combating Drugs Nebras have...

Saudi courts to send notices vianational address system

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice and Saudi Post Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation...

Diriyah on course to become world-class tourist spot

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA recently highlighted its program to develop the...

Houthis ‘pose threat to press freedom’

RIYADH Yemen s Information Minister Muammar Al Aryani has expressed gratitude to the Saudi...

Double baby joy for Amal, George?

BEIRUT US star George Clooney and his wife and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are...

‘You’re terminated!’: Schwarzenegger takes over ‘Apprentice’

NEW YORK When Donald Trump hosted The Celebrity Apprentice he dismissed contestants with what...

Without Arab action, Kerry’s truths mean nothing

Although you have to tip your hat to Barack Obama for at least trying to expose the lies of...