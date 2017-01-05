  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

SPA and Nebras sign deal to fight drug menace

Arab News

Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein, president of the Saudi Press Agency, and Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of Nebras and chairman of the National Commission for Narcotics Control, signing the agreement on Wednesday.

RIYADH: The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and the National Committee for Combating Drugs (Nebras) have signed a cooperation agreement to help fight narcotic abuse in the Kingdom.
The deal will strengthen Nebras’ drive to support the government’s efforts in protecting Saudi youth from drug abuse.
Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein, president of the Saudi Press Agency, and Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of Nebras and chairman of the National Commission for Narcotics Control (NCNC), signed the agreement on Wednesday.
The deal facilitates coordination and media partnerships between the SPA and Nebras in promoting social responsibility with the aim of increasing awareness on the harmful impact of drugs on society.
Under the deal, the two institutions will focus on designing and implementing awareness programs to prevent drug abuse.
The SPA president said that the agreement is part of several projects planned by the agency to promote the media’s role in raising the level of community awareness on drug abuse.
“SPA feels a great responsibility toward this cause and is working with all possible tools to eliminate the drug menace,” he said.
The Nebras secretary-general said that the cooperation agreement is one of several preventive measures being taken to eliminate the problem.
Nebras seeks to create a drug-free environment by spreading positive values through various media agencies, he said.

