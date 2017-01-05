99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH: Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99,000 Captagon pills into the Kingdom.



The pills were found in two cars stopped at a customs checkpoint near the border with Jordan.

Abdulaziz Al-Naima, director of Halat Ammar Customs, said the first attempt involved a private car in which 94,978 Captagon pills were hidden in camouflaged plastic bags.

In the second case, 4,050 pills were found hidden in the underwear of a driver and fixed to his body by a tape, the official said.

Al-Naima said the smugglers and the seized items were referred to relevant authorities.

The customs officers are working tirelessly to prevent entry of harmful items into Saudi Arabia, the official pointed out.