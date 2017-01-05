Saudi courts to send notices vianational address system

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice and Saudi Post Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation to improve court services and procedures, and address cases of delay of court notifications.

The deal is primarily meant to use postal services and expand the base of beneficiaries in line with Vision 2030, the Ministry of Justice said.

The deal also aims to exchange information, provide services through electronic systems existing between the two parties, offer comprehensive postal services related to court notifications and accompanied documents, and link government services through the national address, the statement said.

The Saudi Post will undertake the delivery of judicial notifications though the national address, while the Ministry of Justice will include all lawsuit documents of each plaintiff through his national address.

The Saudi Post Corporation has created the national address to be a unified and inclusive national address system in all cities and villages of the Kingdom.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the national address system as the main addressing reference in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Justice has linked up electronically with more than 11 government agencies and is planning to have e-links with another five government agencies.

In another development, Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani has approved the opening of courts outside official working hours to allow women, who do not have custodians or are denied marriage, to get married by the courts.

The decision was based on a study showing that many marriage seekers feel embarrassed to complete marriage contracts with their potential wives during official working hours, and ask for a time outside these hours.

Accordingly, the court chief retains the right to commission one of judges to conduct the marriage contract outside office hours if there is no judge in charge of work outside the working hours, the Ministry of Justice said.