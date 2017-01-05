  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Warm welcome at Madinah airport for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia

Warm welcome at Madinah airport for pilgrims

Arab News |

The pilgrims are from 15 countries including Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Mali, Malaysia, Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan.

MADINAH: The first pilgrims hosted this year by King Salman’s Program for Umrah and Visit arrived in Madinah on Wednesday.
The first batch of guests includes 185 pilgrims, and the second is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, completing the first group of 220.
The pilgrims are from 15 countries in Asia and Africa including Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Mali, Malaysia, Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan.
The program is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
The program’s officials welcomed the guests at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah. 
The guests paid tribute to King Salman for hosting them within this program to perform Umrah and stay for several days in Madinah.
They stressed that the program comes in the context of the venerable and good efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia and its leaders in serving Islam, providing support for Muslims, and creating ways that enable them to perform Haj and Umrah.
They hailed the importance of this program in achieving continuous communication with Muslims around the world.
Abdullah bin Mudlij Al-Medlej, executive director of the Program for Umrah and Visit, welcomed the guests.
“An itenary was designed for the guests in Madinah and Makkah to acquaint them with the Kingdom’s care of the Two Holy Mosques and serving the Holy Qur’an,” Al-Medlej said in a statement.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Michel Aoun’s visit marks a new era in KSA-Lebanon ties

RIYADH BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday marking his...

99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99 000 Captagon...

Daesh supporter jailed for 13 years

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi national to 13 years in...

Research groups join talks on Haj strategy

JEDDAH Crowd management at the Grand Mosque was the focus of a recent discussion at The Haj...

US envoy congratulates King Salman

RIYADH US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Westphal expressed his best wishes to King Salman on...

SPA and Nebras sign deal to fight drug menace

RIYADH The Saudi Press Agency SPA and the National Committee for Combating Drugs Nebras have...

Saudi courts to send notices vianational address system

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice and Saudi Post Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation...

Diriyah on course to become world-class tourist spot

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA recently highlighted its program to develop the...

Houthis ‘pose threat to press freedom’

RIYADH Yemen s Information Minister Muammar Al Aryani has expressed gratitude to the Saudi...

Bodies of five Saudi victims of Istanbul attack arrive home

JEDDAH The bodies of five Saudi victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting arrived at Jeddah and...

KSA begins its three-year term at UN Human Rights Council

RIYADH Saudi Arabia which was re elected to the UN Human Rights Council in October began its...

Governor inaugurates website of Madinah Youth Committee

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman met Tuesday with the members of the Madinah Youth...

Doctor to perform plastic surgery on injured soldiers

JEDDAH Dr Ahmed Al Bader who is also a businessman has announced an initiative to treat soldiers...

Two Saudis die from MERS, another infected

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH reported two deaths and a new case of infection from the Middle...

15 sites approved for Saudi Urban Heritage Record

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Careem to provide cars for physically challenged

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Careem IT...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

As Obama exit looms, Guantanamo set for extra time under Trump

WASHINGTON With just two weeks left in office US President Barack Obama is planning a final...

Michel Aoun’s visit marks a new era in KSA-Lebanon ties

RIYADH BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday marking his...

Arab opposition group claims pipeline bombings in Iran

DUBAI An Arab opposition group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran s oil rich south and...

99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99 000 Captagon...

Daesh supporter jailed for 13 years

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi national to 13 years in...

Research groups join talks on Haj strategy

JEDDAH Crowd management at the Grand Mosque was the focus of a recent discussion at The Haj...

US envoy congratulates King Salman

RIYADH US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Westphal expressed his best wishes to King Salman on...

Warm welcome at Madinah airport for pilgrims

MADINAH The first pilgrims hosted this year by King Salman s Program for Umrah and Visit arrived...

SPA and Nebras sign deal to fight drug menace

RIYADH The Saudi Press Agency SPA and the National Committee for Combating Drugs Nebras have...

Saudi courts to send notices vianational address system

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice and Saudi Post Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation...

Diriyah on course to become world-class tourist spot

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA recently highlighted its program to develop the...

Houthis ‘pose threat to press freedom’

RIYADH Yemen s Information Minister Muammar Al Aryani has expressed gratitude to the Saudi...

Double baby joy for Amal, George?

BEIRUT US star George Clooney and his wife and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are...

‘You’re terminated!’: Schwarzenegger takes over ‘Apprentice’

NEW YORK When Donald Trump hosted The Celebrity Apprentice he dismissed contestants with what...

Without Arab action, Kerry’s truths mean nothing

Although you have to tip your hat to Barack Obama for at least trying to expose the lies of...