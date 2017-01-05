Warm welcome at Madinah airport for pilgrims

MADINAH: The first pilgrims hosted this year by King Salman’s Program for Umrah and Visit arrived in Madinah on Wednesday.

The first batch of guests includes 185 pilgrims, and the second is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, completing the first group of 220.

The pilgrims are from 15 countries in Asia and Africa including Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Mali, Malaysia, Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan.

The program is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

The program’s officials welcomed the guests at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.

The guests paid tribute to King Salman for hosting them within this program to perform Umrah and stay for several days in Madinah.

They stressed that the program comes in the context of the venerable and good efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia and its leaders in serving Islam, providing support for Muslims, and creating ways that enable them to perform Haj and Umrah.

They hailed the importance of this program in achieving continuous communication with Muslims around the world.

Abdullah bin Mudlij Al-Medlej, executive director of the Program for Umrah and Visit, welcomed the guests.

“An itenary was designed for the guests in Madinah and Makkah to acquaint them with the Kingdom’s care of the Two Holy Mosques and serving the Holy Qur’an,” Al-Medlej said in a statement.