US envoy congratulates King Salman

RIYADH: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Joseph Westphal expressed his best wishes to King Salman on the second anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

“I would like to express my warmest congratulations and best wishes to King Salman on the second anniversary of his ascension to the throne,” he said.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate King Salman and the Saudi people on this occasion.”

He said the US commends his leadership in launching Vision 2030 and “we will extend our fullest cooperation toward achieving its goals.”

“Your Majesty, under your leadership the US and Saudi Arabia have continued to enjoy a strong and deepening strategic partnership. We look forward to working with you and your government to further enhance our cooperation for the benefit of both the American and Saudi people,” Westphal added.