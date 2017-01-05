Research groups join talks on Haj strategy

JEDDAH: Crowd management at the Grand Mosque was the focus of a recent discussion at The Haj Research Institute of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Umm Al-Qura University.

Hamza Ghulman, the university’s dean, said that the meeting strengthened the relationship between research institutions and agencies working in the field of crowd management at the Grand Mosque and surrounding areas.

The participants discussed ways of developing mechanisms to control the movement of crowds and providing better services to guests during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Ghulman said that several proposals, derived from observations made during the past Umrah and Haj seasons, were explored at the meeting.

Operational strategies to manage the flow of pilgrims in key areas were also activated, he said. The strategies focused on the safety of pilgrims’ on the roads leading to the Grand Mosque, inside the mosque, at entrances and gates.

Modern techniques in crowd management and ways of boosting coordination between teams on the field were also discussed the meeting, said the dean.

He called for effective cooperation between relevant authorities in enabling the research teams to monitor and analyze the crowd movement inside and outside the Grand Mosque and at the holy sites.