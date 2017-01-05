Daesh supporter jailed for 13 years

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh has sentenced a Saudi national to 13 years in jail, after finding him guilty of supporting Daesh.

He was found guilty of rejecting the legitimacy of the leaders of the Kingdom and its government as well as the security personnel.

He was also accused of joining Daesh, according to the Justice Ministry.

The accusations included the defendant communicating with Daesh members through Twitter, said a ministry statement.

He prepared, sent and saved tweets in support of Daesh and called upon people to join it.

He was accused of pledging allegiance to Daesh leaders and instigating people against the leadership.

He was also accused of trying to travel to Syria to join the group and fight.

The accusations included financing terror and terrorist groups by agreeing to pay a sum of money to a Daesh member in exchange for helping him leave the country and join the extremist group in Syria.

The court sentenced the defendant for 13 years starting from his arrest date, four of which are under article six of the anti-cybercrime law. One year was based under article 16 of money-laundering legislation and the rest of the sentence was for offenses relating to the royal decree.

The court ordered his Twitter account to be closed under article 13 of the anti-cybercrime law.

The convict was banned from writing and using the Internet, while his mobile phone and money found in his possession were confiscated.

He was banned from traveling outside the Kingdom for 13 years after he leaves prison.