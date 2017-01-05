  • Search form

Sports

Gibson leads Ducks’ dominance in 2-0 win over Red Wings

AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Calgary Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland (29) battle for the puck during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. (USA TODAY Sports)

ANAHEIM, California: John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.
Ondrej Kase scored late in the third period and Antoine Vermette had two assists for the Ducks, who have won three of four and earned points in six straight games.
Gibson and the Ducks earned their first shutout victory since Nov. 1 despite playing without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has a lower-body injury.
Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots in the Red Wings’ first game since losing the NHL Centennial Classic outdoors in Toronto on New Year’s Day. Detroit began a three-game California road swing with its eighth loss in 11 games overall.
FLAMES 4, AVALANCHE 1: Mikael Backlund scored for the fifth consecutive game, leading Calgary past Colorado.
Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist and Kris Versteeg and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames. Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie and Sean Monahan had two assists each.
Brian Elliott’s bid for his first shutout of the season ended when Patrick Wiercioch scored with 1:25 left in the third period. Elliott finished with 17 saves to win his fifth straight start and improve to 8-9-1.
Calvin Pickard stopped 33 shots for the Avalanche.
Backlund made it seven goals in his last five games with 2:40 left in the second period for a 2-0 lead. Giordano’s shot was stopped by Pickard but the rebound popped into the slot where Backlund buried his team-leading 12th of the season.
CANUCKS 3, COYOTES 0: Ryan Miller made 22 saves for his 37th career shutout to help Vancouver win its fifth straight.
Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi scored for the Canucks, who have their longest win streak of the season. The victory moved them above .500 for the first time since October.
Vancouver got its first shutout of the season and Miller his first in 70 games.
Mike Smith stopped 21 shots for the struggling Coyotes, who have lost eight straight and remain last in the Pacific Division.
CANADIENS 4, STARS 3, OT: Max Pacioretty’s second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted Montreal past Dallas.
Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.
Dallas’ Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation time to tie the game.
Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 39 shots and Shea Weber added two assists.
Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, and Lehtonen finished with 29 saves.
RANGERS 5, FLYERS 2: Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots and the New York Rangers won for the fourth time in five games.
Chris Kreider also scored to help the Rangers match Columbus (27) for the most wins in the NHL.
Kreider continued to shine following a stout December when he scored 11 goals and became the first Ranger to score at least 10 goals in a month in almost three years.
The Rangers quickly rebounded from a 4-1 home loss to Buffalo on Tuesday that was just their third defeat in the last 10 games. New York also improved to 7-0-0 in the second game of back-to-backs, remaining the only NHL team without a loss in such games.
Jake Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, who have lost four straight and seven of eight since a 10-game winning streak.
JETS 4, PANTHERS 1: Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist to help Winnipeg win its second straight after losing two in a row.
Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Shawn Matthias also scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Bryan Little notched two assists.
Greg McKegg scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots.
Jaromir Jagr recorded his 1,136th assist to pass Paul Coffey for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL’s all-time assists list.
The Panthers have lost five of their last six and 11 of 15.

