Sports

Qatar’s Al Attiyah pulls out of Dakar Rally

Agence France Presse

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Toyota with his copilot Matthieu Baumel during the second stage of the Dakar Rally from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

TUPIZA, Bolivia: Qatari two-time winner Nasser Al Attiyah has been forced to pull out of the Dakar Rally on Thursday, his Toyota team confirmed.
The 46-year-old, the 2011 and 2015 champion, would not start Thursday’s fourth stage after losing the wheel of his car during the previous day’s special.
Al Attiyah came to a halt for over an hour when he damaged a wheel on his vehicle.
“The damage to his Toyota Hilux is too extensive to be repaired by his team,” organizers added.
Al Attiyah had been among the pre-race favorites and was sitting second in the overall standings ahead of Wednesday’s stage.
The fourth day of the Dakar Rally is 521km from San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina to Tupiza in Bolivia with French driver Sebastien Loeb leading the race.

