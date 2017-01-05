  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump calls top Democrat leader a ‘clown’

World

Trump calls top Democrat leader a ‘clown’

AFP |

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was called a "clown" by US President-elect Donald Trump. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump described America’s leading Democrat as a “clown” who behaves like a typical politician on Thursday, but urged him to work with Republicans.
In his latest early morning Twitter screed, the incoming president attacked Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer — whom he has previously praised — amid a mounting row over health care reform.
Republicans have vowed to press ahead with the potentially unpopular campaign promise of gutting President Barack Obama’s signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act, which allowed millions more poorer Americans to get treatment, but has been criticized for raising insurance premiums.
But Republicans — who control both houses of Congress and will take over the White House from Jan. 20 — appear uncertain about what, if anything, should replace Obamacare. With the party taking a political hit for appearing adrift in the opening days of the new Congress, Trump pinned responsibility back on Democrats.
“The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in,” Trump said in a string of tweets that were at once strident and conciliatory.
“Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. ‘Keep you doctor, keep your plan!’ It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a health care plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!“

Republicans in Congress made their first moves to repeal the health care law on Wednesday, agreeing to begin the process of starving the system of funding.
Obama has launched a parting offensive to try to save his reform, making a rare visit to Congress on Wednesday to rally Democrats for what is shaping up as the first major fight of the next administration.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who ran for vice president on Hillary Clinton’s losing ticket last year, said the president had advised Democrats not to work with Republicans unless they provide a plan to replace Obamacare.
“They will have shown us by the repeal that they are uninterested in our input and they will have also shown a heartlessness about 30 million people are going to lose insurance,” he told CNN on Thursday.
However, he held the door open for cooperation, saying: “We will look at any suggestion that doesn’t reduce coverage or increase cost or diminish the quality of care.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US slaps terror-related curbs on Osama Bin Laden’s son

WASHINGTON The Obama administration imposed sanctions Thursday on a son of Sept 11 mastermind...

Obama defends legacy in letter to American people

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama acclaimed his outgoing administration s accomplishments on...

UN retreat would be harmful, warns envoy

UNITED NATIONS US interests including national security would be harmed if the country retreats...

US president urges more progress on criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON The US has much work to be done to reform the criminal justice system and humanize the...

Five migrant bodies recovered from Libya’s coast

TRIPOLI The bodies of five migrants that washed up on the shores of Tripoli after their boat...

Chad closes border with Libya over ‘terror threat’

N DJAMENA BENGHAZI Chad announced on Thursday that it has closed its border with Libya due to the...

China, US should maintain proper direction of relations — minister

BEIJING China s foreign minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that...

Japan investigating dolphin escape in slaughter town

TOKYO Japanese police said Thursday they were investigating the escape of four dolphins from a...

South Korea to create unit to decapitate N. Korean leadership

SEOUL South Korea South Korea is accelerating plans to create a special military unit tasked with...

Pakistan to release 218 Indian fishermen

KARACHI Pakistan began releasing 218 Indian fishermen on Thursday police said the second such...

Philippines kills leader of Daesh-linked militant group in clash

MANILA Philippine security forces killed the leader of a militant group supporting Daesh in a...

Philippines says South China Sea ruling not on agenda at ASEAN summit

MANILA An arbitration court ruling that rejected China s claims to the South China sea and...

Indonesia to set up agency to combat fake news

JAKARTA Indonesia is setting up an agency that will tackle fake news after a flood of untrue...

Indonesia says only part of Australian cooperation halted

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian government minister clarified Thursday that the country was...

Berlin truck attacker used at least 14 names — German police

BERLIN DUESSELDORF German The Tunisian man who killed 12 people last month by plowing a truck...

Russian Marines in smashing Philippine charm offensive

MANILA Russian Marines shattered glass bottles with their heads and smashed burning wooden planks...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Oracle’s Ellison and Qualcomm invest in SoftBank fund — report

Oracle founder Larry Ellison will join Apple Qualcomm and Foxconn in backing SoftBank s 100bn...

King Salman, Norwegian FM discuss ways to bolster relations

RIYADH Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende who arrived here Thursday on a daylong visit met...

Makkah governor inaugurates SR1.2bn worth of development projects

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Fasial governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman inaugurated...

KSrelief provides clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief carried out the second phase of water...

Saudi Arabia bans poultry products from 6 countries

RIYADH An outbreak of avian influenza prompted the Kingdom to ban imports of poultry products...

Yemeni rocket-launching site neutralized

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border carried out a surgical military operation...

Cancer awareness campaign from Feb. 1

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah chairman of the 41st session of the Council of Health...

Conference aims to spread awareness of eye diseases

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Hamad Al Wafi deputy governor of Jeddah opened Thursday the third...

University expels 9 female students for mass brawl

JEDDAH Taif University has expelled nine female students permanently without any possibility for...

Shiite militias use US, European arms to commit war crimes in Iraq: Amnesty

IRBIL Militias fighting alongside Iraqi troops against Daesh are committing war crimes using...

US slaps terror-related curbs on Osama Bin Laden’s son

WASHINGTON The Obama administration imposed sanctions Thursday on a son of Sept 11 mastermind...

Internet of Things set to multiply as Apple joins Saudi-backed tech fund

JEDDAH A 100 billion fund devoted to technology sounds large but it is aimed squarely at a new...

Saudi Aramco ‘explores supply cuts to meet OPEC target’

LONDON Saudi Aramco has started talks with customers globally to discuss possible cuts of 3...

Tadawul’s positive performance ’to continue in months ahead’

JEDDAH An expansionary Saudi fiscal budget together with higher oil prices contributed to the...

Saudi panel rules on insider trading in Mobily shares

JEDDAH A special committee has found individuals guilty of providing insider information and...