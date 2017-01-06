  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Shiite militias use US, European arms to commit war crimes in Iraq: Amnesty

Middle-East

Shiite militias use US, European arms to commit war crimes in Iraq: Amnesty

Reuters |

Shiite fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) launches missiles on the village of Salmani, south of Mosul. (AFP)

IRBIL: Militias fighting alongside Iraqi troops against Daesh are committing war crimes using weapons provided to the Iraqi military by the United States, Europe, Russia and Iran, Amnesty International said on Thursday.
The rights group said that the predominantly Shiite militias, known collective as the Hashid Shaabi, were using weapons from Iraqi military stockpiles to commit war crimes including enforced disappearances, torture and summary killings. Hashid Shaabi rejected Amnesty’s accusation as “lies.”
Parliament voted for the Hashid to formally become part of Iraq’s forces in November but the session was boycotted by Sunni representatives, who worry the move will entrench Shiite majority rule as well as Iran’s regional influence. Iraqi and Western officials have expressed serious concern about the government’s ability to bring the Shiite militias under greater control.
“International arms suppliers, including the United States, European countries, Russia and Iran, must wake up to the fact that all arms transfers to Iraq carry a real risk of ending up in the hands of militia groups with long histories of human rights violations,” Amnesty researcher Patrick Wilcken said.
States wishing to sell arms to Iraq should ensure strict measures to ensure weapons will not be used by militias to violate human rights, he added in a statement.
Amnesty cited nearly 2-1/2 years of its own field research, including interviews with dozens of former detainees, witnesses, survivors, and relatives of those killed, detained or missing.
Its report focused on four powerful militia groups, most of which receive backing from Iran: the Badr Organization, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Kataib Hezbollah and Saraya Al-Salam.
There have been few accusations of serious abuses by the Hashid since the start of a major offensive on Oct. 17 to retake the northern city of Mosul from Daesh. Various Hashid groups have joined in that battle, and a top US general told The Daily Beast last week they had been “remarkably disciplined.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Russia says has begun drawdown of forces in Syria

MOSCOW Russia has begun a drawdown of its military forces in Syria news agencies quoted the head...

15 die as blast hits Syrian regime bastion; opposition seeks end to truce violations

BEIRUT A large explosion hit a Syrian regime held coastal town on Thursday killing at least 10...

Two arrested in Israel for threatening judges who convicted soldier

JERUSALEM Israeli police said on Thursday they arrested two people for inciting violence on...

Iraq launches offensive on Daesh near Syria border

BAGHDAD ERBIL Iraqi forces launched an offensive against the Daesh group near the Syrian border...

Syrian opposition urges UN to halt truce violations

DAMASCUS Syria s main opposition coalition urged the United Nations Security Council on Thursday...

2 killed in new Turkey attack; Istanbul gunman still at large

ANKARA A car bombing rocked the Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday killing at least two people and...

Egypt frees 2011 revolution figure Maher

CAIRO Egypt has released political activist Ahmed Maher a leading figure in the 2011 revolt that...

Two Turkish commanders get life terms in first ruling over coup attempt

ANKARA Two senior Turkish military officers were jailed for life on Thursday for involvement in...

Car bomb in Syria’s coastal town of Jableh kills at least 9

AMMAN Jordan At least nine people were killed in a car blast on Thursday in the center of the...

Car bomb strikes Baghdad market, killing at least 9

BAGHDAD A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday killing at least nine people in what...

Turkey makes new arrests over Istanbul attack, but gunman still at large

ANKAR Elite Turkish police arrested several people Thursday during fresh raids over the nightclub...

Turks questioning US-led coalition presence at air base

ANKARA Turks are questioning the presence of US led coalition forces at the Incirlik air base in...

Clashes rage near Damascus despite Syria truce

BEIRUT Lebanon Syrian pro government forces clashed with opposition forces around the main water...

Arab opposition group claims pipeline bombings in Iran

DUBAI An Arab opposition group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran s oil rich south and...

Thousands return to freezing Aleppo to see ‘destruction beyond recognition’

BEIRUT Thousands of people are starting to return to formerly opposition held east Aleppo despite...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Russia says has begun drawdown of forces in Syria

MOSCOW Russia has begun a drawdown of its military forces in Syria news agencies quoted the head...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...

US sues D-Link over 'lax security' in routers, cameras

WASHINGTON BOSTON The US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D Link Corp on Thursday...

Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hike turn deadly

MEXICO CITY Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to...

South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

SEOUL South Korea A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to...

Devastated by militants, 3,000-year-old city left to looters

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Time for US President-elect Trump to 'grow up', says VP Biden

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden told President elect Donald Trump Thursday to grow up Biden...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Indian actor Om Puri, star in Bollywood and the West, dies at 66

MUMBAI India Veteran Indian actor Om Puri who successfully straddled movie careers in Bollywood...

Why migration is killing babies in this Indian village

KHOCK India As Soni Wadwi breastfed her one year old son Sonu outside her hut in Khoch village...

Myanmar accused of 'whitewash' as panel rejects claims it is persecuting Rohingya

YANGON Human rights groups said Myanmar s government is trying to cover up abuses against...

UN rights envoy to probe Myanmar Rohingya violence

Yangon MMR Yangon Jan 6 2017 AFP The United Nations on Friday said its human rights envoy for...

More than 800 girls circumcized in Tanzania despite police crackdown

DAR ES SALAAM More than 800 girls were subjected to female genital mutilation FGM in northern...

Oracle’s Ellison and Qualcomm invest in SoftBank fund — report

Oracle founder Larry Ellison will join Apple Qualcomm and Foxconn in backing SoftBank s 100bn...