Saudi Arabia

University expels 9 female students for mass brawl

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

A map of Taif university. (Google Maps)

JEDDAH: Taif University has expelled nine female students permanently, without any possibility for their return to study at the same university or any other Saudi university, for their involvement in a brawl that resulted in injuries to several of the participants.
The injured students were transported to the Saudi Red Crescent Hospital for treatment. The university said an ad hoc disciplinary committee, which was formed on orders from the university rector, submitted its report on the findings of the probe conducted, along with the necessary recommendations, to the university administration. The rector endorsed the recommendations.
The committee recommended that nine students be expelled permanently from all universities, without the possibility of their return to study.
The committee also recommended disciplinary suspension from study for two academic semesters for another seven students; the suspension of study for one academic semester for a further 10 students; and written warnings to eight students.
The university management said it will firmly deal with any action that is inconsistent with the teachings of Islam, against the ethical behavior on university campus, or violate university regulations.
On Dec. 21, the girls’ college at Taif University witnessed a mass brawl resulting injuries to some of the students.
The ad hoc disciplinary committee was headed by the university deputy for academic and development affairs.

