Conference aims to spread awareness of eye diseases

JEDDAH: Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Wafi, deputy governor of Jeddah, opened Thursday the third International Red Sea Ophthalmology Symposium with medical courses and workshops at the Hilton.

More than 2,500 national and international participants registered for the conference and exhibitions that have been organized by the Saudi Ophthalmological Society (SOS), the National Guard Hospital and the Eye Hospital, under the supervision of Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Saud, president of the SOS, to deal with ophthalmic issues and advanced techniques. Thirty international and 50 local experts are participating.

Prominent participants included the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the European School for Advanced Studies in Ophthalmology and the Egyptian Society of Ocular Implants and Refractive Surgery.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology provided a comprehensive ophthalmology review course among other medical courses and workshops at the symposium.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Otaibi, deputy president of Saudi Ophthalmological Society, said the organization would coordinate efforts at the local and international level to enhance eye services and put an end to visual impairments.

He said the main aim of the international conference is to spread awareness of the problems of eye diseases. The mission of the Saudi Ophthalmological Society is to assure the public that optimal eye care will be provided to all by promoting excellence in ophthalmology, and providing services to support its members in practice.

The Saudi Ophthalmological Society advances vision health for all Saudis by improving eye-care standards through the work of its board members, governmental organizations, councils and committees, as well as ties with national and international ophthalmic and eye-care organizations.

He said that the conference has succeeded in attracting medical expertise from around the world to share their experiences with Saudi doctors and experts, and introduce the latest technology and techniques in the correction of vision. He also said that the international conference is a very important scientific event in the region, and the society is expecting a lot in providing sophisticated and best services for the eyes.

Ali Al-Khairi, chairman of the organizing committee of the conference, said the four-day symposium will discuss ophthalmic issues concerning advanced techniques, modern treatment methods and better vision for patients. A commercial exhibition will update attendees on the latest in ophthalmic and optical technology.

Al-Khairi also said that the Kingdom is keen on providing the best health facilities to have a healthy society, and it is part of the SOS strategic plan to organize such conferences to find solutions for eye diseases and remove the causes of visual disabilities.

He said the conference came at a time when the world is facing challenges in the health sector, and the World Health Organization, in their latest statistics, have shown that worldwide, 285 million people are visually impaired; nearly 39 million people are blind; 246 million have weak vision; 19 million children are visually impaired; and 12 million children suffer from visual impairments due to refractive errors that could have been avoided.

He pointed out that statistics show that 1.4 million children are blind and in need of constant visual rehabilitation.

He said that almost 75 present of cases of visual impairment lead to blindness that can be avoided through the efforts of ophthalmic surgery, and with this conference, they want to find emerging solutions to fight blindness.