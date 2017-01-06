Cancer awareness campaign from Feb. 1

JEDDAH: Minister of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, chairman of the 41st session of the Council of Health Ministers of GCC countries, will sponsor a campaign to raise awareness on cancer in early February under the slogan “40 × 40.”

The campaign will be organized by the Gulf Center for Cancer Control and Prevention at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, with the cooperation of the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control, and the supervision of the executive office of the health ministers of the GCC countries.

The provinces of the Kingdom and civil associations specialized in the field of cancer will participate in the campaign, with the support of the ministries of Education, Labor and Social Development, Municipal and Rural Affairs, Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and Culture and Information, in addition to the Sports Authority and volunteer teams.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the factors leading to cancer; encourage good health practices that include a healthy lifestyle and physical activity among all classes of society; in addition to publicize methods of early detection of cancer and its significance in improving the chances of recovery.

Ali bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, executive director of Gulf Center for Cancer Control and Prevention, said the campaign comes as a continuation of the first campaign carried out in February last year as part of efforts to activate the GCC strategy to fight cancer through national programs.

“This year’s campaign features wider and more extensive social programs. The organizing committee has completed all work in preparation for the start of the campaign on Feb. 1 in all major cities of GCC countries,” he added, extending thanks and appreciation to the GCC health ministers for their support and adoption of this joint Gulf activity.

Meanwhile, Saleh bin Fahad Al-Othman, deputy executive director of the Gulf Center for Cancer Control and chairman of the executive committee of the campaign, said studies carried out by the center indicate that the number of cases of cancer among GCC citizens is expected to exceed 25,000 cases per year by 2035, which is 180 percent higher than in 1998.

Al-Othman said that early detection and treatment of cancer increases the likelihood of cure by 95 percent for breast, prostate, and thyroid cancers.

“Modern advanced means are able to detect triggers for colon and cervical cancers years before they occur,” he added.

He noted the importance of raising awareness in the community about the fact that more than 40 percent of cancer cases can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle, and more than 40 percent of cancer patients could recover if detected early.