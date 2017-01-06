KSrelief provides clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) carried out the second phase of water and environmental sanitation projects, which aims to deliver clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis in Al-Roweik, Al-Abr, Al-Wadee’a, northeast Al-Yatma and Al-Haraj in the Hadhramout Desert.

For the third consecutive week, more than 1,000 displaced Yemeni families have benefited from the program.

More than 1 million liters of drinking water were transported to groups in areas suffering from a severe shortage.

Getting water often involves several days of searching, forcing families to rely on contaminated water, which can lead to the spread of diseases and illnesses.

The implementation of the project follows directives by King Salman to continue with humanitarian and relief projects funded by the center.

The projects are monitored inside and outside Yemen, and are being implemented in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Committee for Relief.