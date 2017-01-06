Makkah governor inaugurates SR1.2bn worth of development projects

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Fasial, governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman, inaugurated development projects worth almost SR1.2 billion ($320 million) during his visit on Thursday to Al-Kamel and Khulais provinces.

Four of the projects are for Jeddah University's Al-Kamel branch and 11 for Al-Kamel municipality, including staving off dangers of rainwater flooding and sewage draining, fencing the cemetery, establishing a cultural center, implementing concrete protection blocks for roads, and establishing public gardens and asphalted playgrounds.

The prince also inaugurated a project for the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and 16 for the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture involving the digging of wells.

During his visit, Prince Khaled inspected the progress of ongoing projects in Al-Kamel, including two projects for Jeddah University's Al-Kamel branch to establish a building for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and one for the College of Business.

Other ongoing projects include two for the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture involving a transport line from Al-Marwani dam to Al-Kamel reservoir, four for the municipality, four health centers, two education projects, two projects for the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, one for the Transport Ministry, and one for the Housing Ministry.

Prince Khaled also toured ongoing projects in Khulais, including the Wade Gharan Bridge project, establishing a market and asphalting roads.

He inaugurated a number of projects, including the improvement and rehabilitation of old neighborhoods in Al-Maqar, Al-Nozha, Al-Barqaa and Al-Magharba.

Projects also involve improving the primary healthcare center in Satara, two primary healthcare buildings in Khulais, and primary healthcare centers in Al-Thabia and Al-Jomaa.

The governor said the projects in Al-Kamel are valued at SR788 million ($210 million), and in Khulais at SR370 million ($98.6 million).

He highlighted the importance of these projects, adding that the rapid pace of development in the Kingdom will continue, and that the road between Khulais and Al-Kamel will be developed and expanded to a double-lane road.